Альбом
Постер альбома The Ultimate Radio Collection Vol. 1

The Ultimate Radio Collection Vol. 1

Jimmy Stewart

Master Classics  • Другая  • 2011

1

Screen Director's Assignment: It's A Wonderful Life (Part 1)

Jimmy StewartDonna Reed

29:36

2

Screen Director's Assignment: It's A Wonderful Life (Part 2)

Jimmy StewartDonna Reed

30:31

3

Silver Theater: Mistry Mountain (Part 1)

Jimmy Stewart

29:04

4

Silver Theater: Mistry Mountain (Part 2)

Jimmy Stewart

30:40

5

Gulf Screen Guild Theater: Tailored By Tony

Jimmy Stewart

26:44

6

Gulf Screen Guild Theater: Single Crossing

Jimmy Stewart

29:07

7

Lux Theatre: The Philadelphia Story

Jimmy StewartCary GrantKathryn Hepburn

57:59

8

Lux Radio Theatre: The Stratton Story

Jimmy Stewart

58:47

9

Cavalcade Of America: A Guy Who Had To Have A Horse

Jimmy Stewart

28:47

10

Theater Of Romance: No Time For Comedy

Jimmy Stewart

24:44

11

Guest Star

Jimmy Stewart

14:46

12

Jack Benny Program: Bend In The River

Jimmy Stewart

23:15

13

Bing Crosby Show - November 18, 1951

Jimmy Stewart

28:07

14

The Six Shooter: Red Lawson's Revenge

Jimmy Stewart

28:19

15

Bing Crosby Show - March 19, 1952

Jimmy Stewart

28:42

16

Good News Of 1939: Ice Follies

Jimmy StewartJoan Crawford

1:01:13

17

Lux Radio Theatre: The Moon's Our Home

Jimmy Stewart

59:07

18

Gulf Screen Guild Theater: The Shop Around The Corner

Jimmy Stewart

28:56

19

Plays For Americans: Letters At Midnight

Jimmy Stewart

29:24

