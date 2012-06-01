Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Irving Berlin Songbook

Irving Berlin Songbook

Ella Fitzgerald

Vintage Masters Inc.  • Джаз  • 2012

1

Blue Skies

Ella Fitzgerald

3:44

2

Puttin' On the Ritz

Ella Fitzgerald

2:18

3

Let's Face the Music and Dance

Ella Fitzgerald

2:57

4

Alexander's Ragtime Band

Ella Fitzgerald

2:43

5

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Ella Fitzgerald

3:00

6

How About Me?

Ella Fitzgerald

3:18

7

The Song Is Ended

Ella Fitzgerald

2:30

8

Reaching for the Moon

Ella Fitzgerald

2:18

9

Let Yourself Go

Ella Fitzgerald

2:20

10

It's a Lovely Day Today

Ella Fitzgerald

2:28

11

Top Hat, White Tie, And Tails

Ella Fitzgerald

2:36

12

Cheek to Cheek

Ella Fitzgerald

3:48

13

You're Laughing At Me

Ella Fitzgerald

3:18

14

Remember

Ella Fitzgerald

3:26

15

Get Thee Behind Me, Satan

Ella Fitzgerald

3:49

16

All By Myself

Ella Fitzgerald

2:29

17

Supper Time

Ella Fitzgerald

3:19

18

I'm Puttin' All My Eggs in One Basket

Ella Fitzgerald

3:01

19

You Keep Coming Back Like a Song

Ella Fitzgerald

3:35

20

Always

Ella Fitzgerald

3:09

21

Now It Can Be Told

Ella Fitzgerald

3:12

22

No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:03

23

I Used to Be Color Blind

Ella Fitzgerald

2:34

24

Change Partners

Ella Fitzgerald

3:18

25

Heat Wave

Ella Fitzgerald

2:25

26

How's Chances?

Ella Fitzgerald

2:48

27

Lazy

Ella Fitzgerald

2:40

28

Russian Lullaby

Ella Fitzgerald

1:55

29

Slumming On Park Avenue

Ella Fitzgerald

2:24

30

Isn't This a Lovely Day

Ella Fitzgerald

3:29

31

You Can Have Him

Ella Fitzgerald

3:47

32

How Deep Is the Ocean (How High Is the Sky)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:11

1

Blue Skies

Ella Fitzgerald

3:44

2

Puttin' On the Ritz

Ella Fitzgerald

2:18

3

Let's Face the Music and Dance

Ella Fitzgerald

2:57

4

Alexander's Ragtime Band

Ella Fitzgerald

2:43

5

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

Ella Fitzgerald

3:00

6

How About Me?

Ella Fitzgerald

3:18

7

The Song Is Ended

Ella Fitzgerald

2:30

8

Reaching for the Moon

Ella Fitzgerald

2:18

9

Let Yourself Go

Ella Fitzgerald

2:20

10

It's a Lovely Day Today

Ella Fitzgerald

2:28

11

Top Hat, White Tie, And Tails

Ella Fitzgerald

2:36

12

Cheek to Cheek

Ella Fitzgerald

3:48

13

You're Laughing At Me

Ella Fitzgerald

3:18

14

Remember

Ella Fitzgerald

3:26

15

Get Thee Behind Me, Satan

Ella Fitzgerald

3:49

16

All By Myself

Ella Fitzgerald

2:29

17

Supper Time

Ella Fitzgerald

3:19

18

I'm Puttin' All My Eggs in One Basket

Ella Fitzgerald

3:01

19

You Keep Coming Back Like a Song

Ella Fitzgerald

3:35

20

Always

Ella Fitzgerald

3:09

21

Now It Can Be Told

Ella Fitzgerald

3:12

22

No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:03

23

I Used to Be Color Blind

Ella Fitzgerald

2:34

24

Change Partners

Ella Fitzgerald

3:18

25

Heat Wave

Ella Fitzgerald

2:25

26

How's Chances?

Ella Fitzgerald

2:48

27

Lazy

Ella Fitzgerald

2:40

28

Russian Lullaby

Ella Fitzgerald

1:55

29

Slumming On Park Avenue

Ella Fitzgerald

2:24

30

Isn't This a Lovely Day

Ella Fitzgerald

3:29

31

You Can Have Him

Ella Fitzgerald

3:47

32

How Deep Is the Ocean (How High Is the Sky)

Ella Fitzgerald

3:11

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Mack The Knife, The Complete Recordings In Berlin

Mack The Knife, The Complete Recordings In Berlin

Постер альбома Swings Lightly

Swings Lightly

Постер альбома Ella Sings and Nelson Swings

Ella Sings and Nelson Swings

Постер альбома Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-1956

Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-1956

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Lounge Jazz Collective

Lounge Jazz Collective

Lounge
2015
Постер альбома Art Farmer - The Best of Me

Art Farmer - The Best of Me

Постер альбома Connoisseur Jazz Cuts: The Comprensive Collection, Vol. 5

Connoisseur Jazz Cuts: The Comprensive Collection, Vol. 5

Постер альбома My Baby Just Cares for Me

My Baby Just Cares for Me

Постер альбома Salsa 2016

Salsa 2016

Постер альбома All the Greatest Masterpieces (Remastered)

All the Greatest Masterpieces (Remastered)