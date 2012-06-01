Irving Berlin Songbook

Слушатели
Ella Fitzgerald
1
Blue Skies
2
Puttin' On the Ritz
3
Let's Face the Music and Dance
4
Alexander's Ragtime Band
5
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm
6
How About Me?
7
The Song Is Ended
8
Reaching for the Moon
9
Let Yourself Go
10
It's a Lovely Day Today
11
Top Hat, White Tie, And Tails
12
Cheek to Cheek
13
You're Laughing At Me
14
Remember
15
Get Thee Behind Me, Satan
16
All By Myself
17
Supper Time
18
I'm Puttin' All My Eggs in One Basket
19
You Keep Coming Back Like a Song
20
Always
21
Now It Can Be Told
22
No Strings (I'm Fancy Free)
23
I Used to Be Color Blind
24
Change Partners
25
Heat Wave
26
How's Chances?
27
Lazy
28
Russian Lullaby
29
Slumming On Park Avenue
30
Isn't This a Lovely Day
31
You Can Have Him
32
How Deep Is the Ocean (How High Is the Sky)
Mack The Knife, The Complete Recordings In Berlin
Swings Lightly
Ella Sings and Nelson Swings
Louis Armstrong Hits 1928-1956
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 2
There's No Business Like Show Business with Ella Fitzgerald & Billie Holiday, Vol. 1
Lounge Jazz Collective
Art Farmer - The Best of Me
Connoisseur Jazz Cuts: The Comprensive Collection, Vol. 5
My Baby Just Cares for Me
Salsa 2016
All the Greatest Masterpieces (Remastered)