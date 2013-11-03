Jingle Bell Christmas Rock

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Guitar Warriors
1
Little Drummer Boy
2
Nutcracker (Waltz of the Flowers)
3
Carol of the Bells
4
Hallejuah Chorus
5
Jingle Bells
6
Christmas / Sarajevo 12/24
7
Santa Claus Is Coming to Town
8
Greensleeves
9
O Little Town of Bethlehem
10
The Twelve Days of Christmas
11
Away in a Manger
12
Deck the Halls
13
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
14
Winter Wonderland
15
Ding Dong, Merrily on High
16
Good King Wenceslas
17
Bittersweet Symphony
18
O Come All Ye Faithful
19
Happy Christmas (War Is Over)
20
Blue Danube Waltz
21
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
22
The First Noel
23
Moonlight Sonata
24
Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
25
Ode to Joy
26
Angels We Have Heard on High
27
Wizards in Winter
28
Once in Royal David's City
29
Silent Night
30
Joy to the World
31
The Holly & The Ivy
32
Auld Lang Syne
33
Do You Hear What I Hear
34
Canon in D
35
Greensleeves II
