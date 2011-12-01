Top 50 Workout Hits Vol. 13

Слушатели
Cardio Workout Crew
1
End of Time
2
We Found Love
3
Turn Me On
4
When I Was a Youngster
5
Swagger Jagger
6
Lick Ya Down
7
Get Back (ASAP)
8
Dance With Me Tonight
9
Starlight
10
Titanium
11
In the Dark
12
Wet
13
Hitz
14
Who's Laughing Now
15
Heaven
16
What Do You Take Me For
17
Club Rocker
18
Arlandria
19
Shake It Out
20
Cinema
21
Me Without You
22
Good Feeling
23
AKA...What a Life!
24
You Make Me Feel
25
With Ur Love
26
Deer in the Headlights
27
Sexy and I Know It
28
The One That Got Away
29
What Makes You Beautiful
30
Got 2 Luv U
31
What You Want
32
Lightning
33
Helena Beat
34
Down for Whatever
35
Promises
36
All Fired Up
37
Called Out in the Dark
38
Kiss the Stars
39
Foolin'
40
Loca People
41
Feel So Close
42
Stand
43
Under Cover of Darkness
44
Down With the Trumpets
45
Take a Chance On Me
46
Call It What You Want
47
Jealousy
48
Heart Skips a Beat
49
Try With Me
50
Party All Night (Sleep All Day)
