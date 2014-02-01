Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Real St. Patrick's Day Music

Real St. Patrick's Day Music

Kid's Party Central

Blue Nile Music  • Разная  • 2014

1

Danny Boy

Kid's Party Central

3:13

2

Bring Me Sunshine

Kid's Party Central

2:31

3

Accordian Reels

Kid's Party Central

1:09

4

Rare Old Mountain Dew

Kid's Party Central

2:21

5

The Green Fields of France

Kid's Party Central

5:57

6

Star of the County Down

Kid's Party Central

3:14

7

The Parting Glass

Kid's Party Central

2:51

8

I've Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts

Kid's Party Central

2:06

9

Salonika

Kid's Party Central

2:33

10

When I'm Sixty-Four

Kid's Party Central

3:20

11

The Cliffs of Doneen

Kid's Party Central

3:38

12

Hail Queen of Heaven

Kid's Party Central

3:39

13

Don't Dilly Dally on the Way

Kid's Party Central

3:02

14

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Kid's Party Central

2:46

15

Grace

Kid's Party Central

4:37

16

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Kid's Party Central

2:37

17

Paddy MacNamara's Band

Kid's Party Central

2:28

18

Cead Mile Failte Romhat, A Losa

Kid's Party Central

3:43

19

Her Father Didn't Like Me Anyway

Kid's Party Central

3:16

20

The Bells of the Angelus

Kid's Party Central

3:19

21

I'm a Rover

Kid's Party Central

4:21

22

It's a Great Day for the Irish / Hello Patsy Fagan / Courtin' in the Kitchen

Kid's Party Central

2:48

23

Come Back Paddy Reilly

Kid's Party Central

4:03

24

Spancil Hill

Kid's Party Central

3:16

25

Raglan Road

Kid's Party Central

4:20

26

Underneath the Arches

Kid's Party Central

2:29

27

Mick McGillgan's Ball

Kid's Party Central

1:33

28

Tantum Ergo

Kid's Party Central

1:06

29

Paddy

Kid's Party Central

1:47

30

Dear Old Donegal

Kid's Party Central

1:42

31

Ave Verum

Kid's Party Central

1:20

32

Believe Me If All Those Endearing

Kid's Party Central

3:16

33

The Spanish Lady

Kid's Party Central

2:45

34

Rising of the Moon

Kid's Party Central

3:31

35

The Homes of Donegal

Kid's Party Central

3:52

36

The Water Is Wide

Kid's Party Central

3:40

37

Whiskey in the Jar

Kid's Party Central

2:42

38

The Pub with No Beer

Kid's Party Central

2:35

39

You Are My Sunshine

Kid's Party Central

4:06

40

Carrick Fergus

Kid's Party Central

5:05

41

The Humor Is on Me Now

Kid's Party Central

3:43

42

Peggy Gordon

Kid's Party Central

4:01

43

The Rare Old Times

Kid's Party Central

4:28

1

Danny Boy

Kid's Party Central

3:13

2

Bring Me Sunshine

Kid's Party Central

2:31

3

Accordian Reels

Kid's Party Central

1:09

4

Rare Old Mountain Dew

Kid's Party Central

2:21

5

The Green Fields of France

Kid's Party Central

5:57

6

Star of the County Down

Kid's Party Central

3:14

7

The Parting Glass

Kid's Party Central

2:51

8

I've Got a Lovely Bunch of Coconuts

Kid's Party Central

2:06

9

Salonika

Kid's Party Central

2:33

10

When I'm Sixty-Four

Kid's Party Central

3:20

11

The Cliffs of Doneen

Kid's Party Central

3:38

12

Hail Queen of Heaven

Kid's Party Central

3:39

13

Don't Dilly Dally on the Way

Kid's Party Central

3:02

14

Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Kid's Party Central

2:46

15

Grace

Kid's Party Central

4:37

16

On the Sunny Side of the Street

Kid's Party Central

2:37

17

Paddy MacNamara's Band

Kid's Party Central

2:28

18

Cead Mile Failte Romhat, A Losa

Kid's Party Central

3:43

19

Her Father Didn't Like Me Anyway

Kid's Party Central

3:16

20

The Bells of the Angelus

Kid's Party Central

3:19

21

I'm a Rover

Kid's Party Central

4:21

22

It's a Great Day for the Irish / Hello Patsy Fagan / Courtin' in the Kitchen

Kid's Party Central

2:48

23

Come Back Paddy Reilly

Kid's Party Central

4:03

24

Spancil Hill

Kid's Party Central

3:16

25

Raglan Road

Kid's Party Central

4:20

26

Underneath the Arches

Kid's Party Central

2:29

27

Mick McGillgan's Ball

Kid's Party Central

1:33

28

Tantum Ergo

Kid's Party Central

1:06

29

Paddy

Kid's Party Central

1:47

30

Dear Old Donegal

Kid's Party Central

1:42

31

Ave Verum

Kid's Party Central

1:20

32

Believe Me If All Those Endearing

Kid's Party Central

3:16

33

The Spanish Lady

Kid's Party Central

2:45

34

Rising of the Moon

Kid's Party Central

3:31

35

The Homes of Donegal

Kid's Party Central

3:52

36

The Water Is Wide

Kid's Party Central

3:40

37

Whiskey in the Jar

Kid's Party Central

2:42

38

The Pub with No Beer

Kid's Party Central

2:35

39

You Are My Sunshine

Kid's Party Central

4:06

40

Carrick Fergus

Kid's Party Central

5:05

41

The Humor Is on Me Now

Kid's Party Central

3:43

42

Peggy Gordon

Kid's Party Central

4:01

43

The Rare Old Times

Kid's Party Central

4:28

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Top Hit Remixes for Kids

Top Hit Remixes for Kids

Постер альбома 100 Monster Mega Hits Today

100 Monster Mega Hits Today

Постер альбома Pure Pop Instrumental Hits Today!

Pure Pop Instrumental Hits Today!

Постер альбома 100 Instrumental Hits for Kids Parties

100 Instrumental Hits for Kids Parties

Постер альбома Essential Holiday A-Z

Essential Holiday A-Z

Постер альбома Kid's Tribute to Justin Bieber

Kid's Tribute to Justin Bieber

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Orthodoxyn

Orthodoxyn

Постер альбома Original Music from Ireland

Original Music from Ireland

Постер альбома 50 Best of Ireland

50 Best of Ireland

Постер альбома An Empty Frame

An Empty Frame

Постер альбома No Return

No Return

Постер альбома Practitioners of Perversion

Practitioners of Perversion