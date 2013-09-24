Ultimate Collection

Слушатели
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
1
Didn't It Rain
2
Nobody's Fault but Mine
3
Sit Down
4
Down by the Riverside
5
Oh, When I Come to the End of My Journey
6
The Lord Followed Me
7
Rock Me
8
Stretch Out
9
This Train
10
Shout, Sister, Shout
11
God Don't Like It
12
Precious Memories
13
Jonah
14
My Man and I
15
Beams of Heaven
16
Two Little Fishes and Five Loaves of Bread
17
When I Move to the Sky
18
All over This World
19
Strange Things Happening Every Day
20
Trouble in My Mind
Sister on Tour
Let It Shine
Everytime I Feel The Spirit
Sing and Shout
