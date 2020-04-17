Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Poems

Poems

Mogilalia

Magnatune  • Ambient  • 2020

1

About Question - Why Not Loving

Mogilalia

1:35

2

About No Sleep

Mogilalia

1:00

3

About the Rain That Licked the Glass of Daybreak

Mogilalia

0:54

4

About Loneliness

Mogilalia

1:42

5

About How Everything Is Always Mixed on Love

Mogilalia

1:12

6

About Need in Living Again

Mogilalia

1:32

7

About Words to Darling

Mogilalia

2:53

8

About a Man's Fate

Mogilalia

1:32

9

About Walk in St Petersburg

Mogilalia

1:03

10

About Neva River and a Paperboat

Mogilalia

1:28

11

About Tverskoy Boulevard

Mogilalia

1:35

12

About Sunny Semptember Day

Mogilalia

1:40

13

About Calligraphy of Criss-Crossed

Mogilalia

2:09

14

About the Longest Letter

Mogilalia

2:12

15

Aout a Girl - A Fairy Tale of Woven Caresses

Mogilalia

2:42

16

About Transition Period

Mogilalia

2:01

17

About How I Can Not Help but Read Poetry to Her

Mogilalia

2:48

18

About the Fog That Swaddles the Body of Mermaids

Mogilalia

3:14

19

About Difficulty in Falling Asleep

Mogilalia

3:41

20

About Linking

Mogilalia

3:33

21

About Grey Bedsheets

Mogilalia

4:09

22

About the Night That Take of the Cassock

Mogilalia

3:02

23

About a Wish to Sister

Mogilalia

1:33

24

About Winter Time

Mogilalia

2:30

25

About by Today's Black Look

Mogilalia

3:04

26

About Wonderfull Night

Mogilalia

1:43

27

About a Lamp That Begins to Glow

Mogilalia

1:42

28

About No Difference

Mogilalia

2:41

29

About Christmass

Mogilalia

2:57

30

About Execution of the Poet

Mogilalia

3:07

31

About Mystery

Mogilalia

1:38

32

About Snowless Winter

Mogilalia

4:23

33

About My Spirit

Mogilalia

5:09

