Альбом
Постер альбома Living Hope (Performance Tracks) - EP

Living Hope (Performance Tracks) - EP

Oasis Worship, Primotrax Worship

Classic Fox Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2019

1

Living Hope

Oasis Worship

4:53

2

Living Hope (Medium Key - C - with Backing Vocals)

Primotrax Worship

4:54

3

Living Hope (Medium Key - C - Instrumental)

Primotrax Worship

4:53

4

Living Hope (High Key - Eb - with Backing Vocals)

Primotrax Worship

4:55

5

Living Hope (High Key - Eb - Instrumental)

Primotrax Worship

4:54

6

Living Hope (Low Key - a - with Backing Vocals)

Primotrax Worship

4:53

7

Living Hope (Low Key - a - Instrumental)

Primotrax Worship

4:53

