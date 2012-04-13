Up Through the Years, 1956-1963

Слушатели
Jerry Lee Lewis
1
End of the Road
2
Crazy Arms
3
It'll Be Me
4
Whole Lot of Shaking Goin' On
5
You Win Again
6
Mean Woman Blues
7
Great Balls of Fire
8
Down the Line
9
Breathless
10
Don't Be Cruel
11
Put Me Down
12
Break Up
13
I'll Make It All up to You
14
I'll Sail My Ship Alone
15
Lovin' up a Storm
16
Big Blon' Baby
17
Night Train to Memphis
18
Little Queenie
19
John Henry
20
Livin' Lovin' Wreck
21
What'd I Say
22
Cold Cold Heart
23
Sweet Little Sixteen
24
Carry Me Back to Old Virginia
Wild One
Greatest Songs
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Jerry Lee Lewis - Sie nannten ihn the Killer (Biografie)
