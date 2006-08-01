Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Big George Carter For Lovers

Big George Carter For Lovers

George Carter

Independent  • Джаз  • 2006

1

Crazy

George Carter

3:27

2

What Is This Thing Called Love?

George Carter

3:24

3

Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear To Tread)

George Carter

3:35

4

Unforgettable

George Carter

2:34

5

All the Way

George Carter

3:56

6

The Second Time Around

George Carter

3:25

7

Lucky So + So

George Carter

4:17

8

Yesterday

George Carter

3:51

9

Body + Soul

George Carter

4:24

10

Coungratulations to Someone

George Carter

3:57

11

When Your Lover Has Gone

George Carter

4:29

12

Still in Love With You

George Carter

4:28

