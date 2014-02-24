Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats

Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats

Thomas Stearns Eliot

The Digital Gramophone  • Другая  • 2014

1

The Naming of Cats

Thomas Stearns Eliot

1:57

2

The Old Gumbie Cat

Thomas Stearns Eliot

2:53

3

Growltiger's Last Stand

Thomas Stearns Eliot

4:55

4

The Rum Tum Tugger

Thomas Stearns Eliot

2:07

5

The Song of the Jellicles

Thomas Stearns Eliot

1:47

6

Mungojerrie and Rumpelteazer

Thomas Stearns Eliot

3:19

7

Old Deuteronomy

Thomas Stearns Eliot

2:55

8

The Pekes and the Pollicles

Thomas Stearns Eliot

3:56

9

Mr. Mistoffelees

Thomas Stearns Eliot

2:39

10

Macavity: The Mystery Cat

Thomas Stearns Eliot

3:35

11

Gus: The Theatre Cat

Thomas Stearns Eliot

3:39

12

Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town

Thomas Stearns Eliot

2:26

13

Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat

Thomas Stearns Eliot

3:31

14

Morgan, The Commissionaire Cat

Thomas Stearns Eliot

1:26

15

The Ad-Dressing of Cats

Thomas Stearns Eliot

3:37

