Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats

Thomas Stearns Eliot
1
The Naming of Cats
2
The Old Gumbie Cat
3
Growltiger's Last Stand
4
The Rum Tum Tugger
5
The Song of the Jellicles
6
Mungojerrie and Rumpelteazer
7
Old Deuteronomy
8
The Pekes and the Pollicles
9
Mr. Mistoffelees
10
Macavity: The Mystery Cat
11
Gus: The Theatre Cat
12
Bustopher Jones: The Cat About Town
13
Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat
14
Morgan, The Commissionaire Cat
15
The Ad-Dressing of Cats
4 Poems
Reading poems and choruses (Mono Version)
T.S. Eliot Reads T.S. Eliot
T.S. Eliot, Louis Untermeyer & Wallace Stevens Read Their Poems
T. S. Eliot Reading Poems and Choruses (Greatest Poets and Poetry)
Reading poems and choruses
