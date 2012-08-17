Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Archive '57-'60

Archive '57-'60

The Everly Brothers

The Digital Gramophone  • Поп-музыка  • 2012

1

Wake Up Little Susie

The Everly Brothers

2:04

2

Maybe Tomorrow

The Everly Brothers

2:07

3

Leave My Woman Alone

The Everly Brothers

2:36

4

Problems

The Everly Brothers

2:04

5

This Little Girl Of Mine

The Everly Brothers

2:17

6

Lightning Express

 🅴

The Everly Brothers

4:51

7

Be-Bop-A-Lula

The Everly Brothers

2:19

8

Rockin' Alone (In An Old Rocking Chair)

The Everly Brothers

3:02

9

Roving Gambler

The Everly Brothers

3:42

10

Devoted To You

The Everly Brothers

2:25

11

Bird Dog

The Everly Brothers

2:18

12

Brand New Heartache

The Everly Brothers

2:17

13

Should We Tell Him

The Everly Brothers

2:03

14

Put My Little Shoes Away

The Everly Brothers

3:22

15

Keep A'Knockin'

The Everly Brothers

2:19

16

Kentucky

The Everly Brothers

3:08

17

Long Time Gone

The Everly Brothers

2:26

18

Down In The Willow Garden

The Everly Brothers

3:01

19

Rip It Up

The Everly Brothers

2:16

20

Take A Message To Mary

The Everly Brothers

2:27

21

Like Strangers

The Everly Brothers

2:02

22

Since You Broke My Heart

The Everly Brothers

1:57

23

Let It Be Me

The Everly Brothers

2:38

24

When Will I Be Loved

The Everly Brothers

1:56

