Альбом
Постер альбома Live From Las Vegas (1955)

Live From Las Vegas (1955)

Noël Coward

The Digital Gramophone  • Разная  • 2013

1

NOËL COWARD MEDLEY: I’ll See You Again/Dance Little Lady/Poor Little Rich Girl/A Room With A View/Someday I’ll Find You/I’ll Follow My Secret Heart/If Love Were All/Play Orchestra Play

 🅴

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

5:02

2

Uncle Harry

 🅴

Noël CowardPeter MatzCarlton Hayes

3:48

3

Loch Lomond

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

2:35

4

A Bar On The Piccola Marina

 🅴

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

4:51

5

World Weary

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

3:19

6

Nina / Begin The Beguine

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

4:03

7

Mad Dogs And Englishmen

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

2:51

8

Matelot

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

4:39

9

Alice Is At It Again

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

3:35

10

A Room With A View

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

3:11

11

Let’s Do It (Let’s Fall In Love)

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

4:20

12

The Party’s Over Now

Noël CowardCarlton HayesPeter Matz

1:26

