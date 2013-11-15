Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома The Johnny Duncan Archive of 1957

The Johnny Duncan Archive of 1957

Johnny Duncan, The Bluegrass Boys

The Digital Gramophone  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Freight Train Blues

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:35

2

Press On

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:25

3

Johnny's Blue Yodel

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:45

4

Out of Business

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:23

5

Kaw-Liga

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

3:00

6

Ella Speed

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

3:15

7

Last Train to San Fernando

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:31

8

Rock-a-Billy Baby

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:12

9

Blue Blue Heartache

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:24

10

Jig Along Home

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:08

11

Footprints in the Snow

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:25

12

Get Along Home, Cindy

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:24

13

Old Blue

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:54

14

Travelin' Blues

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:10

15

St. James Infirmary

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

3:21

16

Calamity Mose

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:49

17

Just a Little Lovin'

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:10

18

Which Way Did He Go?

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:15

19

More and More

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:07

20

Mind Your Own Business

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:07

21

Just a Closer Walk with Thee

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

3:55

1

Freight Train Blues

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:35

2

Press On

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:25

3

Johnny's Blue Yodel

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:45

4

Out of Business

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:23

5

Kaw-Liga

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

3:00

6

Ella Speed

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

3:15

7

Last Train to San Fernando

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:31

8

Rock-a-Billy Baby

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:12

9

Blue Blue Heartache

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:24

10

Jig Along Home

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:08

11

Footprints in the Snow

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:25

12

Get Along Home, Cindy

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:24

13

Old Blue

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:54

14

Travelin' Blues

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:10

15

St. James Infirmary

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

3:21

16

Calamity Mose

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:49

17

Just a Little Lovin'

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:10

18

Which Way Did He Go?

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:15

19

More and More

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:07

20

Mind Your Own Business

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

2:07

21

Just a Closer Walk with Thee

Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys

3:55

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Norman Petty Masters

Norman Petty Masters

Постер альбома 10 Essentials of Johnny Duncan

10 Essentials of Johnny Duncan

Постер альбома 10 Essentials of Johnny Duncan

10 Essentials of Johnny Duncan

Постер альбома And the Bluegrass Boys, Vol. 2 (Mono Version)

And the Bluegrass Boys, Vol. 2 (Mono Version)

Постер альбома Johnny Duncan, Vol. 3 (Mono Version)

Johnny Duncan, Vol. 3 (Mono Version)

Постер альбома Last Train to San Fernando / Rockabilly Baby (Mono Version)

Last Train to San Fernando / Rockabilly Baby (Mono Version)

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Dice Que No

Dice Que No

Постер альбома Кино

Кино

ISKRA, Leon
2023
Постер альбома On We Go / Caan Hold Us Down

On We Go / Caan Hold Us Down

Постер альбома Розовые розы

Розовые розы

Постер альбома Chase

Chase

Постер альбома Сгибай это дерьмо

Сгибай это дерьмо