The Johnny Duncan Archive of 1957

Johnny Duncan, The Bluegrass Boys
1
Freight Train Blues
Johnny DuncanThe Bluegrass Boys
2
Press On
3
Johnny's Blue Yodel
4
Out of Business
5
Kaw-Liga
6
Ella Speed
7
Last Train to San Fernando
8
Rock-a-Billy Baby
9
Blue Blue Heartache
10
Jig Along Home
11
Footprints in the Snow
12
Get Along Home, Cindy
13
Old Blue
14
Travelin' Blues
15
St. James Infirmary
16
Calamity Mose
17
Just a Little Lovin'
18
Which Way Did He Go?
19
More and More
20
Mind Your Own Business
21
Just a Closer Walk with Thee
Norman Petty Masters
10 Essentials of Johnny Duncan
And the Bluegrass Boys, Vol. 2 (Mono Version)
Johnny Duncan, Vol. 3 (Mono Version)
Last Train to San Fernando / Rockabilly Baby (Mono Version)
