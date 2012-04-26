Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Archive Hits '43 - '57

Archive Hits '43 - '57

Nat King Cole

The Digital Gramophone  • Классическая музыка  • 2012

1

Unforgettable

Nat King Cole

3:13

2

Straighten Up and Fly Right

Nat King Cole

2:27

3

Nature Boy

Nat King Cole

2:40

4

Mona Lisa

Nat King Cole

3:16

5

Because of Rain

Nat King Cole

3:09

6

The Story of My Wife

Nat King Cole

2:38

7

Because You're Mine

Nat King Cole

3:13

8

Faith Can Move Mountains

Nat King Cole

3:14

9

Smile

Nat King Cole

2:54

10

Hold My Hand

Nat King Cole

3:06

11

Papa Loves Mambo

 🅴

Nat King Cole

2:41

12

There Will Never Be Another You

Nat King Cole

3:41

13

Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing

Nat King Cole

2:41

14

Ballerina

Nat King Cole

2:51

15

My Personal Possession

Nat King Cole

3:01

16

Stardust

Nat King Cole

3:16

17

Stay As Sweet As You Are

 🅴

Nat King Cole

3:01

18

When I Fall in Love

Nat King Cole

3:11

19

When Sunny Gets Blue

Nat King Cole

2:47

20

The Party's Over

Nat King Cole

2:43

1

Unforgettable

Nat King Cole

3:13

2

Straighten Up and Fly Right

Nat King Cole

2:27

3

Nature Boy

Nat King Cole

2:40

4

Mona Lisa

Nat King Cole

3:16

5

Because of Rain

Nat King Cole

3:09

6

The Story of My Wife

Nat King Cole

2:38

7

Because You're Mine

Nat King Cole

3:13

8

Faith Can Move Mountains

Nat King Cole

3:14

9

Smile

Nat King Cole

2:54

10

Hold My Hand

Nat King Cole

3:06

11

Papa Loves Mambo

 🅴

Nat King Cole

2:41

12

There Will Never Be Another You

Nat King Cole

3:41

13

Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing

Nat King Cole

2:41

14

Ballerina

Nat King Cole

2:51

15

My Personal Possession

Nat King Cole

3:01

16

Stardust

Nat King Cole

3:16

17

Stay As Sweet As You Are

 🅴

Nat King Cole

3:01

18

When I Fall in Love

Nat King Cole

3:11

19

When Sunny Gets Blue

Nat King Cole

2:47

20

The Party's Over

Nat King Cole

2:43

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Nat King Cole Sings & George Shearing Plays

Nat King Cole Sings & George Shearing Plays

Постер альбома There's No Business Like Show Business with Nat King Cole & George Shearing

There's No Business Like Show Business with Nat King Cole & George Shearing

Постер альбома Mr. Gershwin

Mr. Gershwin

Постер альбома Los títulos españoles

Los títulos españoles

Постер альбома It's Christmas Time

It's Christmas Time

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Nat King Cole

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from Nat King Cole

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома At Woodstock (Live 1969)

At Woodstock (Live 1969)

Постер альбома Мне по кайфу

Мне по кайфу

Постер альбома Не кино

Не кино

Постер альбома Bragging Rights (feat. DJ Paul)

Bragging Rights (feat. DJ Paul)

Постер альбома Within (feat. Issa Gold)

Within (feat. Issa Gold)

Постер альбома Tinder (feat. DJ Paul)

Tinder (feat. DJ Paul)