The Collection 1957-1962

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Jimmy Witherspoon
1
Jumpin' the Blues
2
Until the Real Thing Comes Along
3
Hootie Blues
4
Rain Is Such a Lonesome Sound
5
Confessin' the Blues
6
Piney Brown Blues
7
Froggy Bottom
8
Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You
9
Blue Monday
10
Ooo Wee Baby, Then the Lights Go Out
11
S.K. Blues
12
When I Been Drinkin'
13
Ooo Wee Baby, Then the Lights Go Out (Version 2)
14
All That's Good
15
Spoon's Blues
16
It Ain't What You're Thinkin'
17
Ain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do
18
Wee Baby Blues
19
Times Are Changing
20
Sweet's Blues
21
Good Rockin' Tonight
22
No Rollin' Blues (Live)
23
Good Rockin' Tonight (Live)
24
Big Fine Girl (Live)
25
Ain't Nobody's Bizness If I Do (Live)
26
When I Been Drinkin' (Live)
27
Stormy Monday
28
I'll Never Be Free
29
She Moves Me
30
Card Playing Blues
31
Please Hurry Home
32
Jelly Jelly
33
Riding Blues
34
The Blues Came Falling Down
35
Sad Life
36
Cain River Blues
37
Times Are Gettin' Tougher Than Tough (Live)
38
How Long (Live)
39
Corrina Corrina (Live)
40
C.C. Rider (Live)
41
Roll 'Em Pete (Live)
42
Every Day I Have the Blues (Live)
43
Kansas City (Live)
44
I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town (Live)
45
Trouble in Mind (Live)
46
St. Louis Blues (Live)
47
Lover Come Back to Me
48
A Blues Serenade
49
Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me
50
Ain't Misbehavin'
51
We'll Be Together
52
I'll Always Be in Love with You
53
Just A-Sittin' and A-Rockin'
54
Just One More Chance
55
Music, Maestro, Please
56
It Only Happens Once
57
I'm Beginning to See the Light
58
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
59
Hey, Mrs. Jones
60
In the Dark
61
Tanya
62
I Ain't Mad at You
63
Have Faith
64
Lovey Dovey
65
I Don't Know
66
Warm Your Heart
67
Ooo Wee Baby, Then the Lights Go Out (Version 3)
68
If You Live the Life, You Pay the Price
69
Pink Champagne
70
The Masquerade Is Over
71
I'd Rather Drink Muddy Water
72
I'm Gonna Move to the Outskirts of Town
73
Key to the Highway
74
Did You Ever
75
Confessin' the Blues (Version 2)
76
Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out
77
Your Red Wagon
78
Rain Is Such a Lonesome Sound (Version 2)
79
Cherry Red
80
It's a Low Down Dirty Shame
81
Just a Dream
82
Please, Mr Webster
Ain't Nobody's Business
Doctor Blues
Bam-A-Lam
Sugar In My Tea (Cream In My Coffee)
Brown Skin Woman Blues
Strange Things Happening In The Dark
Показать ещё