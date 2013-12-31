Singles Collection 1956-1962

Слушатели
The Everly Brothers
1
Keep A-Lovin' Me
2
The Sun Keeps Shining
3
Bye Bye Love
4
I Wonder If I Care as Much
5
Wake up Little Susie
6
Maybe Tomorrow
7
This Little Girl of Mine
8
Should We Tell Him
9
All I Have to Do Is Dream
10
Claudette
11
Bird Dog
12
Devoted to You
13
Problems
14
Love of My Life
15
Take a Message to Mary
16
Poor Jenny
17
(Till) I Kissed You
18
Oh What a Feeling
19
Let It Be Me
20
Since You Broke My Heart
21
Cathy's Clown
22
Always It's You
23
When Will I Be Loved
24
Be Bop a Lula
25
So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)
26
Lucille
27
Like Strangers
28
Brand New Heartache
29
Walk Right Back
30
Ebony Eyes
31
Temptation
32
Stick with Me, Baby
33
Don't Blame Me
34
Muskrat
35
Crying in the Rain
36
I'm Not Angry
37
That's Old Fashioned
38
How Can I Meet Her
39
I'm Here to Get My Baby out of Jail
40
Lightning Express
41
Don't Ask Me to Be Friends
42
No One Can Make My Sunshine Smile
Instant Party!
The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Everly Brothers
Christmas with the Everly Brothers
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Everly Brothers
