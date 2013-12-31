Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Singles Collection 1956-1962

Singles Collection 1956-1962

The Everly Brothers

Marmot Music  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

Keep A-Lovin' Me

The Everly Brothers

2:25

2

The Sun Keeps Shining

The Everly Brothers

2:31

3

Bye Bye Love

The Everly Brothers

2:18

4

I Wonder If I Care as Much

The Everly Brothers

2:11

5

Wake up Little Susie

The Everly Brothers

1:58

6

Maybe Tomorrow

The Everly Brothers

2:05

7

This Little Girl of Mine

The Everly Brothers

2:16

8

Should We Tell Him

The Everly Brothers

2:03

9

All I Have to Do Is Dream

The Everly Brothers

2:19

10

Claudette

The Everly Brothers

2:11

11

Bird Dog

The Everly Brothers

2:12

12

Devoted to You

The Everly Brothers

2:23

13

Problems

The Everly Brothers

1:56

14

Love of My Life

The Everly Brothers

2:05

15

Take a Message to Mary

The Everly Brothers

2:25

16

Poor Jenny

The Everly Brothers

2:08

17

(Till) I Kissed You

The Everly Brothers

2:22

18

Oh What a Feeling

The Everly Brothers

2:04

19

Let It Be Me

The Everly Brothers

2:36

20

Since You Broke My Heart

The Everly Brothers

1:54

21

Cathy's Clown

The Everly Brothers

2:23

22

Always It's You

The Everly Brothers

2:28

23

When Will I Be Loved

The Everly Brothers

2:02

24

Be Bop a Lula

The Everly Brothers

2:17

25

So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)

The Everly Brothers

2:33

26

Lucille

The Everly Brothers

2:29

27

Like Strangers

The Everly Brothers

2:00

28

Brand New Heartache

The Everly Brothers

2:15

29

Walk Right Back

The Everly Brothers

2:16

30

Ebony Eyes

The Everly Brothers

3:04

31

Temptation

The Everly Brothers

2:12

32

Stick with Me, Baby

The Everly Brothers

1:50

33

Don't Blame Me

The Everly Brothers

3:24

34

Muskrat

The Everly Brothers

2:15

35

Crying in the Rain

The Everly Brothers

1:59

36

I'm Not Angry

The Everly Brothers

2:00

37

That's Old Fashioned

The Everly Brothers

2:22

38

How Can I Meet Her

The Everly Brothers

1:48

39

I'm Here to Get My Baby out of Jail

The Everly Brothers

3:36

40

Lightning Express

 🅴

The Everly Brothers

4:51

41

Don't Ask Me to Be Friends

The Everly Brothers

2:27

42

No One Can Make My Sunshine Smile

The Everly Brothers

2:05

1

Keep A-Lovin' Me

The Everly Brothers

2:25

2

The Sun Keeps Shining

The Everly Brothers

2:31

3

Bye Bye Love

The Everly Brothers

2:18

4

I Wonder If I Care as Much

The Everly Brothers

2:11

5

Wake up Little Susie

The Everly Brothers

1:58

6

Maybe Tomorrow

The Everly Brothers

2:05

7

This Little Girl of Mine

The Everly Brothers

2:16

8

Should We Tell Him

The Everly Brothers

2:03

9

All I Have to Do Is Dream

The Everly Brothers

2:19

10

Claudette

The Everly Brothers

2:11

11

Bird Dog

The Everly Brothers

2:12

12

Devoted to You

The Everly Brothers

2:23

13

Problems

The Everly Brothers

1:56

14

Love of My Life

The Everly Brothers

2:05

15

Take a Message to Mary

The Everly Brothers

2:25

16

Poor Jenny

The Everly Brothers

2:08

17

(Till) I Kissed You

The Everly Brothers

2:22

18

Oh What a Feeling

The Everly Brothers

2:04

19

Let It Be Me

The Everly Brothers

2:36

20

Since You Broke My Heart

The Everly Brothers

1:54

21

Cathy's Clown

The Everly Brothers

2:23

22

Always It's You

The Everly Brothers

2:28

23

When Will I Be Loved

The Everly Brothers

2:02

24

Be Bop a Lula

The Everly Brothers

2:17

25

So Sad (To Watch Good Love Go Bad)

The Everly Brothers

2:33

26

Lucille

The Everly Brothers

2:29

27

Like Strangers

The Everly Brothers

2:00

28

Brand New Heartache

The Everly Brothers

2:15

29

Walk Right Back

The Everly Brothers

2:16

30

Ebony Eyes

The Everly Brothers

3:04

31

Temptation

The Everly Brothers

2:12

32

Stick with Me, Baby

The Everly Brothers

1:50

33

Don't Blame Me

The Everly Brothers

3:24

34

Muskrat

The Everly Brothers

2:15

35

Crying in the Rain

The Everly Brothers

1:59

36

I'm Not Angry

The Everly Brothers

2:00

37

That's Old Fashioned

The Everly Brothers

2:22

38

How Can I Meet Her

The Everly Brothers

1:48

39

I'm Here to Get My Baby out of Jail

The Everly Brothers

3:36

40

Lightning Express

 🅴

The Everly Brothers

4:51

41

Don't Ask Me to Be Friends

The Everly Brothers

2:27

42

No One Can Make My Sunshine Smile

The Everly Brothers

2:05

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Instant Party!

Instant Party!

Постер альбома The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers

The Golden Hits of the Everly Brothers

Постер альбома Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Everly Brothers

Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from The Everly Brothers

Постер альбома Christmas with the Everly Brothers

Christmas with the Everly Brothers

Постер альбома Christmas with the Everly Brothers

Christmas with the Everly Brothers

Постер альбома Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Everly Brothers

Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de The Everly Brothers