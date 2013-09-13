Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Jazz Collection Volume Two

The Jazz Collection Volume Two

Cannonball Adderley

Marmot Music  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Sack O'woe

Cannonball Adderley

10:42

2

Azule Serape

Cannonball Adderley

9:27

3

Big "P"

Cannonball Adderley

5:53

4

Blue Daniel

Cannonball Adderley

7:28

5

Exodus

Cannonball Adderley

7:37

6

What Is This Thing Called Love

Cannonball Adderley

4:46

7

Waltz for Debby

Bill EvansCannonball Adderley

5:14

8

Goodbye

Bill EvansCannonball Adderley

6:11

9

Who Cares (Take 5)

Bill EvansCannonball Adderley

5:56

10

Venice

Bill EvansCannonball Adderley

2:53

11

Toy

Bill EvansCannonball Adderley

5:07

12

Elsa

Bill EvansCannonball Adderley

5:49

13

Nancy (with the Laughing Face)

Bill EvansCannonball Adderley

4:05

14

Know What I Mean (Retake 7)

Bill EvansCannonball Adderley

4:53

15

Something Different

Cannonball Adderley

3:02

16

West Coast Blues

Cannonball Adderley

4:02

17

Smoke Gets in Your Eyes

Cannonball Adderley

3:00

18

The Uptown

Cannonball Adderley

2:13

19

Stockholm Sweetnin'

Cannonball Adderley

3:40

20

African Waltz

Cannonball Adderley

2:09

21

Blue Brass Groove

Cannonball Adderley

4:49

22

Kelly Blue

Cannonball Adderley

3:48

23

Letter from Home

Cannonball Adderley

1:58

24

I'll Close My Eyes

Cannonball Adderley

3:40

25

Arriving Soon

Cannonball Adderley

8:08

26

Well, You Needn't

Cannonball Adderley

6:24

27

New Delhi

Cannonball Adderley

6:55

28

Winetone

Cannonball Adderley

6:57

29

Star Eyes

Cannonball Adderley

7:02

30

Lisa (Take 8)

Cannonball Adderley

6:40

31

Introduction by Cannonball (New York)

Cannonball Adderley

1:53

32

Gemini (New York)

Cannonball Adderley

11:43

33

Planet Earth (New York)

Cannonball Adderley

7:57

34

Dizzy's Business (New York)

Cannonball Adderley

6:58

35

Syn-Anthesia (New York)

Cannonball Adderley

7:00

36

Scotch and Water (New York)

Cannonball Adderley

5:52

37

Cannon's Theme (New York)

Cannonball Adderley

3:16

38

P Bouk (Europe)

Cannonball Adderley

10:57

39

Gemini (Europe)

Cannonball Adderley

12:43

40

Work Song (Europe)

Cannonball Adderley

8:25

41

Trouble in Mind (Europe)

Cannonball Adderley

10:43

42

Dizzy's Business (Europe)

Cannonball Adderley

7:37

43

An Opening Comment or Two by Cannonball (Live)

Cannonball Adderley

0:51

44

Primitivo (Live)

Cannonball Adderley

9:12

45

Jessica's Birthday (Live)

Cannonball Adderley

6:29

46

Marney (Live)

Cannonball Adderley

6:52

47

Another Few Words.... (Live)

Cannonball Adderley

0:26

48

The Jive Samba (Live)

Cannonball Adderley

10:59

49

Lillie (Live)

Cannonball Adderley

4:42

50

Mellow Bruno (Live)

Cannonball Adderley

6:00

51

Time to Go Now...Really (Live)

Cannonball Adderley

0:35

