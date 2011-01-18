Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома 90's Love Songs

90's Love Songs

Various Artists

Perpetual  • Электроника  • 2011

1

Now That We Found Love

Third World

5:13

2

I Still Love You

Lil Suzy

4:08

3

Sending All My Love

Tolga

4:06

4

I Will Always Love You

Dekko

6:15

5

Love Hangover

Marcy Lee

4:21

6

Spring Love (Rerecorded)

Stevie B

4:38

7

Just Another Lover

Ray Guell

5:48

8

My Love

Collage

3:05

9

Gangster of Love

Collage

3:32

10

Love You, Will You Love Me

Judy Torres

5:20

11

One Way Love

Aby

4:26

12

The Lover

Aby

4:26

13

If You Still Love Me

Stevie B

4:29

