Альбом
Постер альбома 80 Minutes: India's Yoga Music (Massage Music, Yoga, New Age & Relaxation)

80 Minutes: India's Yoga Music (Massage Music, Yoga, New Age & Relaxation)

Yoga Tribe

80-Minutes of Music/Talking Taco Music  • Разная  • 2012

1

Through Tender Passion (Opening Yoga with Drone, Nature & Keyboards)

Yoga Tribe

2:58

2

O My Heart! (Building Yoga with Tablas, Flutes & Keyboards)

Yoga Tribe

3:32

3

Passions Like Tigers (Building Yoga with Tampur, Keyboard & Nature Sounds)

Yoga Tribe

3:32

4

My Blind Heart (Building Yoga with Tabla Drums, Keyboards & Crickets)

Yoga Tribe

3:18

5

Fire of My Heart (Savasana Yoga with Drones & Night Sounds)

Yoga Tribe

2:34

6

Travel to Distant Towns (Building Yoga with Guitar & Drone)

Yoga Tribe

2:28

7

Wisdom of the Vedas (Building Yoga with Drones & Piano)

Yoga Tribe

3:16

8

Dhaka to Dehli (Cool Down with Guitar & Sitar)

Yoga Tribe

4:01

9

Seek Shelter At His Feet (Peak Yoga with Tablas & Keyboard)

Yoga Tribe

3:35

10

Focusing Vision (Peak Yoga with Flute & Tabla)

Yoga Tribe

1:24

11

Love's Green Foliage (Building Yoga with Bells & Drone)

Yoga Tribe

3:23

12

Travel to Distant Towns - a Reprise (Opening Yoga -- Reprise: Travel to Distant Towns)

Yoga Tribe

2:29

13

Reprise: Love's Green Foliage (Peak Yoga with Bells & Tabla)

Yoga Tribe

2:49

14

Core of the Heart (10 Minutes of Opening Yoga with Flute & Nature Sounds)

Yoga Tribe

10:52

15

Explore the Nature (Building Yoga with Guitar & Drone)

Yoga Tribe

2:29

16

Triloka (Peak Yoga with Tabla & Guitar)

Yoga Tribe

3:36

17

Music & Slow Movement (Cool Down with Guitar & Drone)

Yoga Tribe

3:02

18

Sushumna (Savasana Yoga with Tibetan Bowls & Nature Sounds)

Yoga Tribe

4:05

19

Ocean Waves (Peak Yoga with Sea Sounds & Tablas)

Yoga Tribe

2:37

20

Bijamantra (Tibetan Bowls & Nature Sounds for Cool Down)

Yoga Tribe

2:21

21

Opening Yoga (Eagle Cries & Flute)

Yoga Tribe

1:22

22

Savasana (Peaceful Drone & Keyboard)

Yoga Tribe

3:18

23

Night Yogis (Cool Down with Nature, Flute & Drones)

Yoga Tribe

3:39

24

Stress Release (Guitar & Drones)

Yoga Tribe

2:24

