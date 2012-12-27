80 Minutes: India's Yoga Music (Massage Music, Yoga, New Age & Relaxation)

Слушатели
Yoga Tribe
1
Through Tender Passion (Opening Yoga with Drone, Nature & Keyboards)
2
O My Heart! (Building Yoga with Tablas, Flutes & Keyboards)
3
Passions Like Tigers (Building Yoga with Tampur, Keyboard & Nature Sounds)
4
My Blind Heart (Building Yoga with Tabla Drums, Keyboards & Crickets)
5
Fire of My Heart (Savasana Yoga with Drones & Night Sounds)
6
Travel to Distant Towns (Building Yoga with Guitar & Drone)
7
Wisdom of the Vedas (Building Yoga with Drones & Piano)
8
Dhaka to Dehli (Cool Down with Guitar & Sitar)
9
Seek Shelter At His Feet (Peak Yoga with Tablas & Keyboard)
10
Focusing Vision (Peak Yoga with Flute & Tabla)
11
Love's Green Foliage (Building Yoga with Bells & Drone)
12
Travel to Distant Towns - a Reprise (Opening Yoga -- Reprise: Travel to Distant Towns)
13
Reprise: Love's Green Foliage (Peak Yoga with Bells & Tabla)
14
Core of the Heart (10 Minutes of Opening Yoga with Flute & Nature Sounds)
15
Explore the Nature (Building Yoga with Guitar & Drone)
16
Triloka (Peak Yoga with Tabla & Guitar)
17
Music & Slow Movement (Cool Down with Guitar & Drone)
18
Sushumna (Savasana Yoga with Tibetan Bowls & Nature Sounds)
19
Ocean Waves (Peak Yoga with Sea Sounds & Tablas)
20
Bijamantra (Tibetan Bowls & Nature Sounds for Cool Down)
21
Opening Yoga (Eagle Cries & Flute)
22
Savasana (Peaceful Drone & Keyboard)
23
Night Yogis (Cool Down with Nature, Flute & Drones)
24
Stress Release (Guitar & Drones)
