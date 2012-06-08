Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Wood Between the Worlds

The Wood Between the Worlds

Various Artists

Gourd Music  • Разная  • 2012

1

The Wood Between the Worlds_The Thrush

Shelley PhillipsFriends

3:54

2

The Seventh Estampie Royal

Shelley PhillipsFriends

4:40

3

Les Barricades Mystérieuses

Shelley PhillipsFriends

2:49

4

Fransosen

Shelley PhillipsFriends

4:30

5

The Leaves Be Green

Shelley PhillipsFriends

4:20

6

Froggy Dan and Froggy Doodle_The Ash Plant

Shelley PhillipsFriends

4:19

7

Da Day Dawn

Shelley PhillipsFriends

3:02

8

Polska efter Blinda Pelle_Polska efter Guringius

Shelley PhillipsFriends

4:18

9

The Lament of Tristan_La Rotta

Shelley PhillipsFriends

3:46

10

Mr. Beveridge's_Hole in the Wall

Shelley PhillipsFriends

4:51

11

My Bonny Boy

Shelley PhillipsFriends

3:26

12

So Beautie on the Water Stood

Shelley PhillipsFriends

1:30

13

Kid on the Mountain_Morning Dew

Shelley PhillipsFriends

4:00

14

Slán le Maigh

Shelley PhillipsFriends

5:13

