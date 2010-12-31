Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Over There!: American Songs and Marches of the Great War - 1917-1918, Vol. 1

Over There!: American Songs and Marches of the Great War - 1917-1918, Vol. 1

Various Artists

CD41 Recordings  • Поп-музыка  • 2010

1

The Stars and Stripes Forever

Sousa S Band

2:50

2

Over There

Enrico Caruso

2:47

3

From the Battlefields of France

General Pershing

0:31

4

How Ya Gonna Keep 'Em Down on the Farm?

Harry Fay

2:36

5

K-K-K-Katy

Billy Murray

2:53

6

Just Before the Battle, Mother

Ernest Pike

3:09

7

Keep Your Head Down, Fritzi Boy

American Quartet

2:35

8

Tell That to the Marines

 🅴

Al Jolson

2:49

9

Hunting the Hun

Arthur Fields

3:13

10

You Can't Beat Us (If It Takes Ten Million More)

Arthur Fields

2:54

11

Good Morning, Mr Zip-Zip-Zip!

Arthur Fields

2:31

12

I May Be Gone for a Long, Long Time

The Peerless Quartet

2:51

13

What Has Become of Hinky Dinky Parlay Voo

Al Bernard

3:49

14

Goodbye Broadway, Hello France!

American Quartet

2:57

15

I'm Gonna Pin My Medal on the Girl I Left Behind

The Peerless Quartet

3:16

16

Hello Central! Give Me No-Man's Land

Henry Burr

3:23

17

Au Revoir But Not Goodbye, Soldier Boy

The Peerless Quartet

3:04

18

They Were All Out of Step But Jim

VanSchenck

3:04

19

I'm Crazy Over Every Girl In France

Avon Comedy Four

2:58

20

The Coloured Patrol

The Wingates Temperance Band

3:04

21

We'll Do Our Share (While You're Over There)

The Peerless Quartet

3:27

22

When Tony Goes Over the Top

Billy Murray

2:46

23

Would You Rather Be a Colonel With An Eagle On Your Shoulder Or A Private With A Chicken On Your Knee?

Eugene Buckley

2:51

24

The Yanks Started Yankin'

Arthur Fields

3:06

25

I Ain't Got Weary Yet!

Arthur Fields

3:00

26

The Victorious Stars

Orchestra

2:40

