Over There!: American Songs and Marches of the Great War - 1917-1918, Vol. 1

Various Artists
1
The Stars and Stripes Forever
Sousa S Band
2
Over There
Enrico Caruso
3
From the Battlefields of France
General Pershing
4
How Ya Gonna Keep 'Em Down on the Farm?
Harry Fay
5
K-K-K-Katy
Billy Murray
6
Just Before the Battle, Mother
Ernest Pike
7
Keep Your Head Down, Fritzi Boy
American Quartet
8
Tell That to the Marines
Al Jolson
9
Hunting the Hun
Arthur Fields
10
You Can't Beat Us (If It Takes Ten Million More)
11
Good Morning, Mr Zip-Zip-Zip!
12
I May Be Gone for a Long, Long Time
The Peerless Quartet
13
What Has Become of Hinky Dinky Parlay Voo
Al Bernard
14
Goodbye Broadway, Hello France!
15
I'm Gonna Pin My Medal on the Girl I Left Behind
16
Hello Central! Give Me No-Man's Land
Henry Burr
17
Au Revoir But Not Goodbye, Soldier Boy
18
They Were All Out of Step But Jim
VanSchenck
19
I'm Crazy Over Every Girl In France
Avon Comedy Four
20
The Coloured Patrol
The Wingates Temperance Band
21
We'll Do Our Share (While You're Over There)
22
When Tony Goes Over the Top
23
Would You Rather Be a Colonel With An Eagle On Your Shoulder Or A Private With A Chicken On Your Knee?
Eugene Buckley
24
The Yanks Started Yankin'
25
I Ain't Got Weary Yet!
26
The Victorious Stars
Orchestra