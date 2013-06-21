Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Viktor Ullmann: The Emperor of Atlantis, Music from Terezin

Viktor Ullmann: The Emperor of Atlantis, Music from Terezin

Robert De Cormier

Arabesque Recordings  • Классическая музыка  • 2013

1

Emperor of Atlantis: Prologue

Stuart Duke

1:47

2

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Prelude with Dance

Robert De Cormier

1:18

3

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Harlequin's Song

Steven Goldstein

2:11

4

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Recitative and Duet

Steven GoldsteinRobert Osborne

1:45

5

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Recitative and Aria

Steven GoldsteinRobert Osborne

1:52

6

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Recitative and Aria

Robert Osborne

2:47

7

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Recitative, Aria and Recitative

Sandra Sliker

1:57

8

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Aria and Recitative

Steven GoldsteinRobert OsborneSandra Sliker

3:08

9

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Dance of Death

Robert Osborne

1:17

10

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene II: Recitative and Aria

Stuart DukeJoseph Neal

6:12

11

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene II: Intermezzo

Stuart Duke

0:54

12

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene III: Recitative and Trio

Sandra SlikerAnn FitchRoger Grow

2:41

13

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene III: Girl's Aria

Ann Fitch

1:18

14

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene III: Recitative, Aria and Trio

Sandra SlikerAnn FitchRoger Grow

2:15

15

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene III: Girl and Soldier's Duet

Ann FitchRoger Grow

1:32

16

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene III: Dance of the Living Dead

Robert De Cormier

1:51

17

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene IV: Recitative and Aria

Stuart DukeSteven GoldsteinJoseph Neal

3:58

18

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene IV: Madness Trio

Steven GoldsteinSandra SlikerJoseph Neal

1:10

19

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene IV: Death's Aria

Robert Osborne

3:36

20

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene IV: The Emperor's Farewell

Joseph Neal

5:07

21

Emperor of Atlantis, Scene IV: Finale

Stuart DukeSandra SlikerAnn FitchRoger Grow

3:09

