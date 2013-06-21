Viktor Ullmann: The Emperor of Atlantis, Music from Terezin

Слушатели
Robert De Cormier
1
Emperor of Atlantis: Prologue
Stuart Duke
2
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Prelude with Dance
3
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Harlequin's Song
Steven Goldstein
4
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Recitative and Duet
Steven GoldsteinRobert Osborne
5
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Recitative and Aria
6
Robert Osborne
7
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Recitative, Aria and Recitative
Sandra Sliker
8
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Aria and Recitative
Steven GoldsteinRobert OsborneSandra Sliker
9
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene I: Dance of Death
10
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene II: Recitative and Aria
Stuart DukeJoseph Neal
11
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene II: Intermezzo
12
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene III: Recitative and Trio
Sandra SlikerAnn FitchRoger Grow
13
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene III: Girl's Aria
Ann Fitch
14
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene III: Recitative, Aria and Trio
15
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene III: Girl and Soldier's Duet
Ann FitchRoger Grow
16
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene III: Dance of the Living Dead
17
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene IV: Recitative and Aria
Stuart DukeSteven GoldsteinJoseph Neal
18
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene IV: Madness Trio
Steven GoldsteinSandra SlikerJoseph Neal
19
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene IV: Death's Aria
20
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene IV: The Emperor's Farewell
Joseph Neal
21
Emperor of Atlantis, Scene IV: Finale
Stuart DukeSandra SlikerAnn FitchRoger Grow
