Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Oktober County

Oktober County

Neal hellman

Gourd Music  • Разная  • 1987

1

Durango

Neal hellmanKim RobertsonBruce AbramsJoe Weed

3:56

2

La Mort De Coucy

Neal hellmanKim RobertsonShelley PhillipsMarti Kendell

3:23

3

El Tutu

Neal hellmanShelley PhillipsRobin Petrie

2:58

4

Doucé Dame

Neal hellmanKim RobertsonJoe WeedMarti Kendell

2:33

5

Robertson's Unreel

Neal hellmanRobin PetrieDanny Carnahan

2:15

6

Little St. Anne

Neal hellmanJoe WeedMarti Kendall

3:55

7

Lauda

Neal hellmanShelley PhillipsJoe WeedMarti Kendall

3:13

8

Lauda Di Maria Maddalenna

Neal hellmanDanny CarnahanRobin Petrie

3:29

9

Picnic on the St. Croix

Neal hellmanCarl RayPaul Hostetter

3:20

10

Sheebag Sheemore

Neal hellmanMarti KendallJoe WeedBruce AbramsKim Robertson

4:47

11

Oktober County

Neal hellmanBruce AbramsJoe Weed

3:23

1

Durango

Neal hellmanKim RobertsonBruce AbramsJoe Weed

3:56

2

La Mort De Coucy

Neal hellmanKim RobertsonShelley PhillipsMarti Kendell

3:23

3

El Tutu

Neal hellmanShelley PhillipsRobin Petrie

2:58

4

Doucé Dame

Neal hellmanKim RobertsonJoe WeedMarti Kendell

2:33

5

Robertson's Unreel

Neal hellmanRobin PetrieDanny Carnahan

2:15

6

Little St. Anne

Neal hellmanJoe WeedMarti Kendall

3:55

7

Lauda

Neal hellmanShelley PhillipsJoe WeedMarti Kendall

3:13

8

Lauda Di Maria Maddalenna

Neal hellmanDanny CarnahanRobin Petrie

3:29

9

Picnic on the St. Croix

Neal hellmanCarl RayPaul Hostetter

3:20

10

Sheebag Sheemore

Neal hellmanMarti KendallJoe WeedBruce AbramsKim Robertson

4:47

11

Oktober County

Neal hellmanBruce AbramsJoe Weed

3:23

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Game of Thrones - Main Theme

Game of Thrones - Main Theme

Постер альбома Emma's Waltz

Emma's Waltz

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома The Bluegrass Album, Vol. 3: California Connection

The Bluegrass Album, Vol. 3: California Connection

Постер альбома Home Is Where The Heart Is

Home Is Where The Heart Is

Постер альбома Now

Now

Постер альбома Notorious

Notorious

Постер альбома Rounder Banjo

Rounder Banjo

Постер альбома Насны зун

Насны зун