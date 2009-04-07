Heavy Excursions

Слушатели
David T. Chastain
1
Capriccio in E Minor (Remaster)
2
Spontaneous Combustion (Remaster)
3
18th Century Inamorata (Remaster)
4
Wild and Truly Diminished (Remaster)
5
Now or Never (Remaster)
6
The Oracle Within (Remaster)
7
Excursions into Reality (Remaster)
8
Schizophrenia (Remaster)
9
Blitzkrieg (Remaster)
10
Pompous Rompous (Remaster)
11
Menage a Trois (Remaster)
12
Set (Remaster)
13
Burning Passions (Remaster)
14
Attack of the Mechonrites (Remaster)
15
Rambunctious Delicacy (Remaster)
16
Countdown to Infinity (Remaster)
17
827 (Chastain) [Bonus Track] (Remaster)
18
Thunder and Lightning (CJSS) [Bonus Track] (Remaster)
