Альбом
Постер альбома Heavy Excursions

Heavy Excursions

David T. Chastain

Leviathan Records  • Метал  • 2009

1

Capriccio in E Minor (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

3:45

2

Spontaneous Combustion (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

3:39

3

18th Century Inamorata (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

3:57

4

Wild and Truly Diminished (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

2:17

5

Now or Never (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

4:05

6

The Oracle Within (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

4:15

7

Excursions into Reality (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

5:00

8

Schizophrenia (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

3:20

9

Blitzkrieg (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

4:09

10

Pompous Rompous (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

3:51

11

Menage a Trois (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

4:02

12

Set (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

4:04

13

Burning Passions (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

4:03

14

Attack of the Mechonrites (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

4:06

15

Rambunctious Delicacy (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

4:58

16

Countdown to Infinity (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

3:52

17

827 (Chastain) [Bonus Track] (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

3:21

18

Thunder and Lightning (CJSS) [Bonus Track] (Remaster)

David T. Chastain

4:07

