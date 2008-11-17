Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Christmas on Broadway: Holiday Songs from the Shows

Christmas on Broadway: Holiday Songs from the Shows

Steven Kimbrough

Arabesque Recordings  • Фолк  • 2008

1

It's Christmas Time All Over the World

Steven Kimbrough

3:15

2

We Need a Little Christmas

Steven Kimbrough

3:54

3

Christmas in Manhattan

Steven Kimbrough

3:05

4

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Steven Kimbrough

3:34

5

At Christmas Time

Steven Kimbrough

2:54

6

Christmas Day

Steven Kimbrough

3:20

7

Father Christmas

Steven Kimbrough

2:34

8

Christmas Child

Steven Kimbrough

2:29

9

Peace on Earth

Steven Kimbrough

2:14

10

White Christmas

Steven Kimbrough

2:48

11

A New Deal for Christmas

Steven Kimbrough

3:03

12

Toyland

Steven Kimbrough

3:08

13

Dear Mr. Santa Claus

Steven Kimbrough

2:42

14

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Steven Kimbrough

2:51

15

The Christmas Waltz

Steven Kimbrough

4:34

