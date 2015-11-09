Merry Christmas with Ralph Hunter Choir

Слушатели
Ralph Hunter Choir
1
Winter Wonderland
2
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)
3
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
4
Latin Lullaby (Canción De Cuna)
5
Wassail Song
6
Indian Christmas Carol
7
White Christmas
8
Joy to the World / God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen / Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
