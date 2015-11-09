Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Merry Christmas with Ralph Hunter Choir

Merry Christmas with Ralph Hunter Choir

Ralph Hunter Choir

Christmas Evening Records  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Winter Wonderland

Ralph Hunter Choir

2:57

2

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)

Ralph Hunter Choir

2:21

3

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

Ralph Hunter Choir

2:48

4

Latin Lullaby (Canción De Cuna)

Ralph Hunter Choir

3:27

5

Wassail Song

Ralph Hunter Choir

1:40

6

Indian Christmas Carol

Ralph Hunter Choir

2:25

7

White Christmas

Ralph Hunter Choir

2:55

8

Joy to the World / God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen / Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Ralph Hunter Choir

3:10

