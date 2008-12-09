Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
The Best of British Composers

Various

Past Classics  • Музыка мира  • 2008

1

Pomp & Circumstance Marches, Op. 39, No. 1 in D Major

BBC Symphony Orchestra

4:12

2

On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

7:02

3

Facade: "En Famille"

Edith SitwellThe English Opera Group Ensemble

3:00

4

The Planets: Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity

London Symphony Orchestra

7:45

5

On Wenlock Edge

The London String Quartet

3:52

6

Jerusalem & Nimrod

V C Clinton-BaddeleyYehudi Menuhin

2:51

7

The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra

Concertgebouw Orchestra of Amsterdam

16:38

