Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Closer Than a Kiss

Closer Than a Kiss

Vic Damone

Past Classics  • Джаз  • 2009

1

Closer Than a Kiss

Vic Damone

3:07

2

I Kiss Your Hand, Madame

Vic Damone

3:35

3

We Kiss in a Shadow

Vic Damone

3:58

4

Cuddle Up a Little Closer

Vic Damone

3:17

5

A Yougours

Vic Damone

2:40

6

You and the Night and the Music

Vic Damone

3:22

7

Prelude to a Kiss

Vic Damone

3:23

8

How Deep Is the Ocean

Vic Damone

3:59

9

Day By Day

Vic Damone

3:08

10

As This Goes By

Vic Damone

3:33

11

Close As Pages in a Book

Vic Damone

3:11

1

Closer Than a Kiss

Vic Damone

3:07

2

I Kiss Your Hand, Madame

Vic Damone

3:35

3

We Kiss in a Shadow

Vic Damone

3:58

4

Cuddle Up a Little Closer

Vic Damone

3:17

5

A Yougours

Vic Damone

2:40

6

You and the Night and the Music

Vic Damone

3:22

7

Prelude to a Kiss

Vic Damone

3:23

8

How Deep Is the Ocean

Vic Damone

3:59

9

Day By Day

Vic Damone

3:08

10

As This Goes By

Vic Damone

3:33

11

Close As Pages in a Book

Vic Damone

3:11

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Sands of Time

Sands of Time

Постер альбома Colorful Mix

Colorful Mix

Постер альбома In Black and White

In Black and White

Постер альбома Goblins

Goblins

Постер альбома Movie Songs

Movie Songs

Постер альбома Fine Dining

Fine Dining

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Santa Is Coming

Santa Is Coming

Постер альбома Crashing

Crashing

Постер альбома Caribe Vintage Lounge

Caribe Vintage Lounge

Постер альбома Yes, Sir

Yes, Sir

Постер альбома Another Scene

Another Scene

Постер альбома Native Invader

Native Invader