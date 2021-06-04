Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Hanumanzee

Hanumanzee

Lord High Executioner

Bargain Bin Records  • Alternative  • 2021

1

Hanumanzee the Mysterious Monkey Man

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

4:09

2

Bring Mcveigh Back to Life

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

1:12

3

God is Torture

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

1:57

4

Butcher Windsor

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

1:50

5

Guru the Mad Monk

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

3:19

6

Kill for the Corpse

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

2:37

7

The Cannibal Society

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

1:26

8

Zombies on Parade

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

2:18

9

Amusement

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

2:21

10

The President Worships the Moon

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

2:02

11

It's Incredible

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

3:10

12

Hanumanzee for Dinner

Lord High ExecutionerThe King KhanSaba Lou

3:19

