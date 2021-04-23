Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Blues and Rock'n'roll

Blues and Rock'n'roll

Mario Zito Calogero

Label independant  • Блюз  • 2021

1

The Good Times

Mario Zito Calogero

3:51

2

When I'm Going Wrong

Mario Zito Calogero

4:03

3

All I Do Is Just for You

Mario Zito Calogero

3:15

4

I ' ve Got a Feeling

Mario Zito Calogero

3:53

5

Something I Had Yesterday

Mario Zito Calogero

3:53

6

I Don't Care 'cos I Love You

Mario Zito CalogeroFrancois Thiebault

3:43

7

Baby You Love Me Now

Mario Zito Calogero

4:14

8

You Let Me Down ( Remix)

Mario Zito Calogero

2:27

9

Look at Me Now, I'm Free Like a Bird (Remix)

Mario Zito Calogero

4:52

10

Cos You Are Mine (Remix)

Mario Zito Calogero

4:01

11

Elle Me Donne Tout Son Amour

Mario Zito Calogero

4:26

