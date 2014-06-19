Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Made in America Soul Classics

Made in America Soul Classics

Various Artists

Magic Gold Records  • R&B и фанк  • 2014

1

Every Beat of My Heart (Re-Recorded)

Gladys KinightPips

2:02

2

If You Don't Want My Love

The Exciters

2:42

3

It Sho' Aint Me

IkeTina Turner

3:08

4

If You Don't Know Me by Now

Harold MelvinBlue Notes

3:35

5

Give Your Lovin' Right Now (Re-Recorded / Remastered)

Wilson Pickett

2:17

6

Sideshow (Re-Recorded)

Blue Magic

3:59

7

Let's Get It On (Live 1983)

Marvin Gaye

5:21

8

Love T.Ko. (Re-Recoreded)

Teddy Pendergrass

4:42

9

Stand by Me (Re-Recorded)

Ben E. King

2:53

10

I Feel for You (Live)

Chaka Khan

3:42

11

Me and Mrs Jones (Re-Recorded)

Billy Paul

4:53

12

Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time) [Re-Recorded]

The Delfonics

3:20

13

Everybody Plays the Fool (Re-Recorded)

Main Ingredient

3:35

14

Backstabbers (Re-Recorded)

The Ojays

3:25

15

It's in His Kiss

Betty Everett

2:11

16

Get Ready

Peter Rivera

3:50

17

Band of Gold (Re-Recorded)

Freda Payne

2:55

18

Rainy Night in Georgia (Re-Recorded)

Brook Benton

3:56

19

Rubberband Man

The Spinners

3:43

20

Sweet Thing (Live)

Chaka Khan

9:36

21

Betcha by Golly Wow (Live)

The Stylistics

4:15

22

Leave Me Alone

Baby Washington

2:24

23

I Just Wanna Celebrate

Pete Rivera

3:33

24

Close the Door (Re-Recorded / Remastered)

Teddy Pendergrass

4:40

25

Then Came You (Live)

The Spinners

2:37

26

The Love I Lost

Harold MelvinBlue Notes

3:33

27

I Made up My Mind

The Cheers

2:52

28

Hey Girl

Freddie Scott

3:11

29

The Rains Came

Big SamboThe Housewreckers

2:16

30

When a Man Loves a Woman (Re-Recorded)

Percy Sledge

2:47

1

Every Beat of My Heart (Re-Recorded)

Gladys KinightPips

2:02

2

If You Don't Want My Love

The Exciters

2:42

3

It Sho' Aint Me

IkeTina Turner

3:08

4

If You Don't Know Me by Now

Harold MelvinBlue Notes

3:35

5

Give Your Lovin' Right Now (Re-Recorded / Remastered)

Wilson Pickett

2:17

6

Sideshow (Re-Recorded)

Blue Magic

3:59

7

Let's Get It On (Live 1983)

Marvin Gaye

5:21

8

Love T.Ko. (Re-Recoreded)

Teddy Pendergrass

4:42

9

Stand by Me (Re-Recorded)

Ben E. King

2:53

10

I Feel for You (Live)

Chaka Khan

3:42

11

Me and Mrs Jones (Re-Recorded)

Billy Paul

4:53

12

Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time) [Re-Recorded]

The Delfonics

3:20

13

Everybody Plays the Fool (Re-Recorded)

Main Ingredient

3:35

14

Backstabbers (Re-Recorded)

The Ojays

3:25

15

It's in His Kiss

Betty Everett

2:11

16

Get Ready

Peter Rivera

3:50

17

Band of Gold (Re-Recorded)

Freda Payne

2:55

18

Rainy Night in Georgia (Re-Recorded)

Brook Benton

3:56

19

Rubberband Man

The Spinners

3:43

20

Sweet Thing (Live)

Chaka Khan

9:36

21

Betcha by Golly Wow (Live)

The Stylistics

4:15

22

Leave Me Alone

Baby Washington

2:24

23

I Just Wanna Celebrate

Pete Rivera

3:33

24

Close the Door (Re-Recorded / Remastered)

Teddy Pendergrass

4:40

25

Then Came You (Live)

The Spinners

2:37

26

The Love I Lost

Harold MelvinBlue Notes

3:33

27

I Made up My Mind

The Cheers

2:52

28

Hey Girl

Freddie Scott

3:11

29

The Rains Came

Big SamboThe Housewreckers

2:16

30

When a Man Loves a Woman (Re-Recorded)

Percy Sledge

2:47

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Perfect

Perfect

KVANT
2021
Постер альбома A Tribute to American Idol the Best of Season 3

A Tribute to American Idol the Best of Season 3

Постер альбома Jurek

Jurek

Постер альбома Disco Groove: The Ultimate 70s Disco Hits

Disco Groove: The Ultimate 70s Disco Hits

Постер альбома Lady Fantasy (English Versions)

Lady Fantasy (English Versions)

Постер альбома E.L.O - Elementos de Ligação Onipresente

E.L.O - Elementos de Ligação Onipresente