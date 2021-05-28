Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi

Krishnankutty Pani Thudangi

Anand Madhusoodanan

Goodwill Entertainments  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Slaughter - The Ritual

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:28

2

Krishnankutty - The Myth

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:00

3

Uninvited Guest

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:44

4

Fly Fly

Anand MadhusoodananZonobia Safar

2:42

5

Home - A Puzzle

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:39

6

Family of Ghosts

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:16

7

The Jungle

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:58

8

Deep into the Dark

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:50

9

Lion - The Predator

Anand Madhusoodanan

2:48

10

Rosary - Light of Fire

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:58

11

Three Eyed Fox

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:10

12

Village Girl

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:28

13

A Stranger

Anand Madhusoodanan

6:14

14

Call For War

Anand Madhusoodanan

2:56

15

Rewind

Anand Madhusoodanan

2:12

16

Avenge

Anand Madhusoodanan

1:52

17

War

Anand Madhusoodanan

4:28

18

Escape - The End

Anand Madhusoodanan

4:06

