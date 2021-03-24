Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Contemplation & Meditation

Contemplation & Meditation

DAVID LC THOMAS

Soulgem Records  • Музыка мира  • 2021

1

Empire of mind

DAVID LC THOMAS

4:26

2

Profound vibration

DAVID LC THOMAS

4:43

3

Strength and prowess

DAVID LC THOMAS

4:15

4

A new beginning

DAVID LC THOMAS

4:35

5

Buddhist tradition

DAVID LC THOMAS

3:55

6

Reach the Nirvana

DAVID LC THOMAS

3:56

7

The present moment

DAVID LC THOMAS

4:34

8

The way of Buddha

DAVID LC THOMAS

4:47

9

Philosophy of life

DAVID LC THOMAS

4:02

10

Sensitive perception

DAVID LC THOMAS

4:38

11

The light of knowledge

DAVID LC THOMAS

4:00

