Альбом
Постер альбома Knockout City (Original Soundtrack)

Knockout City (Original Soundtrack)

The Soundlings

Velan Studios  • Cаундтреки  • 2021

1

Beat Feet ’n’ Bounce

The SoundlingsCommand Play

2:10

2

Boogie Street Brawl

The SoundlingsCommand Play

2:29

3

Fire Fingers

The SoundlingsCommand Play

2:47

4

Don't Stop the Bop

The SoundlingsHologramatix

2:05

5

Doo Wop the Bop

The SoundlingsHologramatix

2:08

6

Drop the Bop

The SoundlingsHologramatix

2:11

7

Effective Dissonance

The SoundlingsRick and the Humans

1:53

8

Planet Hop

The SoundlingsRick and the Humans

2:05

9

We Bang Loud

The SoundlingsRick and the Humans

2:05

10

Kick It Fresh

The SoundlingsThe Scratched Brass Band

2:17

11

Beat the Street

The SoundlingsThe Scratched Brass Band

2:17

12

Get Outta Dodge

The SoundlingsThe Scratched Brass Band

2:06

13

Dueling Dolphins

The SoundlingsJohnny and the Breakers

2:12

14

Rip Curl Riot

The SoundlingsJohnny and the Breakers

2:05

15

Devils Cove

The SoundlingsJohnny and the Breakers

2:11

16

Start a Fire

The SoundlingsAlley katz

2:03

17

Kitty Litter Kaos

The SoundlingsAlley katz

2:44

18

Meow at the Moon

The SoundlingsAlley katz

2:07

19

Get Outta Dodge (Bonus)

The SoundlingsThe Scratched Brass BandSonny Rey

2:06

