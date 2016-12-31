Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Untold

The Untold

Secession Studios

Secession Studios  • Инструментальная  • 2016

1

The Untold

Secession Studios

3:12

2

Darkness of Light

Secession Studios

2:25

3

Demise of a Nation

Secession Studios

2:27

4

The Demand of Man

Secession Studios

2:33

5

Persecution

Secession Studios

2:37

6

Vindication

Secession Studios

2:33

7

Lucifer's Waltz

Secession Studios

3:03

8

Natives

Secession Studios

2:54

9

One Hundred Strings

Secession Studios

3:04

10

Warriors

Secession Studios

2:15

