Альбом
Постер альбома The Voyage Volume 1

The Voyage Volume 1

Jason Campbell

Jason Campbell  • Фолк  • 2021

1

Montana Pipeline

Jason Campbell

4:14

2

Ozark Rail

Jason Campbell

4:19

3

Sad Songs and Guitars

Jason Campbell

2:41

4

Five Cent Longnecks

Jason Campbell

3:45

5

Remember My Songs

Jason Campbell

3:56

6

Old Billfold

Jason Campbell

4:55

7

Float Trip

Jason Campbell

3:25

