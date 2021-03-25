Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Yours Truly,

Yours Truly,

Matteo Getz

GETZ PRODUCTIONS  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

Fuckin' wit the Shotts

Matteo GetzHeddshotts

4:23

2

Corner 3

Matteo GetzJdo

2:34

3

Ya'll Ain't Really Ready

Matteo GetzHellafaktzedo g

2:31

4

Problem Child

Matteo GetzDirty skillz

4:41

5

Open Ended

Matteo GetzCamarah WalleedAjax LoFather Time

3:33

6

Freedumb

Matteo GetzAliponeThirstin Howl the 3rd

2:32

7

That Good!

Matteo GetzMic Stylz

3:24

8

Fight It Out

Matteo GetzJayoShyheim

3:12

9

It's Not a Movie

Matteo GetzAjax Lo

3:26

10

Battle of the Bastards

Matteo GetzCamarah WalleedAjax LoCube RefDio GinDNA

3:47

11

How Many Nights

Matteo GetzJdo

3:20

12

Push Forward

Matteo GetzKing Author

3:47

13

Acension

Matteo GetzLouie Sincere

2:13

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Corner 3

Corner 3

Постер альбома Alive & Well

Alive & Well

Постер альбома Victorious

Victorious

Постер альбома Get Real

Get Real

Постер альбома Summer in the City

Summer in the City

Постер альбома Tear Gas

Tear Gas