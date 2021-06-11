Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Life Happens

Life Happens

Mic Strong

POP Global  • Хип-хоп  • 2021

1

Intro

Mic Strong

3:57

2

Detachment

Mic Strong

2:43

3

I'm on That

Mic StrongCell

2:58

4

Offline (Extended)

Mic Strong

3:10

5

Debt to Income

Mic StrongMelanin Soulest

3:27

6

Uh Oh

Mic StrongBeen Frank

3:30

7

Change My Ways

Mic Strong

4:16

8

Pull Up

Mic StrongBreana Marin

3:26

9

A Date

Mic StrongSaint300

3:29

10

The Groove

Mic StrongLove HustlerClyde Cyrus

3:13

11

Human Like You

Mic StrongDezha

4:28

12

Sorry Ain't Enough

Mic Strong

4:16

13

Precious Moments

Mic Strong

3:47

14

The Let Down

Mic Strong

3:40

15

Depression Is...

Mic Strong

3:48

16

In Conclusion/ End of the Tunnel

Mic Strong

5:23

