Альбом
Постер альбома Sin City Mutated

Sin City Mutated

DEC, DaKreecha

Port Adelaide Records  • Мотивация  • 2021

1

Das da 1

DECDaKreechaN.I.B.

1:50

2

How U Garn

DECDaKreecha

1:36

3

Alwayz in da Morning

DECDaKreecha

2:04

4

Stank Alley

DECDaKreechaFaZRullaN.I.B.Iggs

3:40

5

CatDawg

DECDaKreecha

1:54

6

U Can't Handle the Candle (Interlude)

DECDaKreecha

0:27

7

Nunya

DECDaKreechaIggs

2:29

8

Home Ground Advantage

DECDaKreecha

2:00

9

Mutated

DECDaKreecha

2:51

10

Transition Switch

DECDaKreechaTaiahaStellar Mental

4:24

11

Blades of Guillotine (Illnformed Beat)

DECDaKreecha

2:40

