Альбом
Постер альбома Music for Meditation

Music for Meditation

Armenian Duduk Moments

Loopla  •  2021

1

Dashing Music for Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Moments

2:07

2

Entertaining Backdrops for Serenity

Armenian Duduk Moments

2:15

3

Background for Complete Relaxation

Armenian Duduk Moments

1:51

4

New Age Music Soundtrack for Serenity

Armenian Duduk Moments

1:55

5

Magical Complete Relaxation

Armenian Duduk Moments

2:04

6

Modish Meditation

Armenian Duduk Moments

1:49

7

Heavenly Moods for Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Moments

2:17

8

Chilled Duduk and Piano - Vibe for Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Moments

1:58

9

Contemporary Ambience for Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Moments

1:58

10

Spacious Ambiance for Serenity

Armenian Duduk Moments

1:55

