Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Music for Concert Band, Volume 3

Music for Concert Band, Volume 3

Excelcia Wind Band

Excelcia Music Publishing, LLC  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Champion Spirit March

Excelcia Wind Band

3:14

2

Song of the Fjords

Excelcia Wind Band

5:15

3

From Sea to Shining Sea

Excelcia Wind Band

3:59

4

Haven's Conviction

Excelcia Wind Band

5:07

5

Christmas Morning

Excelcia Wind Band

4:01

6

National Defense March

Excelcia Wind Band

2:29

7

The Angels Call

Excelcia Wind Band

4:24

8

Day of Infamy

Excelcia Wind Band

4:22

9

And More

Excelcia Wind Band

4:33

10

Where the Waters Meet

Excelcia Wind Band

3:07

11

Anthem for Freedom

Excelcia Wind Band

3:47

12

Ars Vitae

Excelcia Wind Band

5:31

13

Wicklow

Excelcia Wind Band

3:58

14

Infinity Awaits

Excelcia Wind Band

4:13

15

Beyond Courage

Excelcia Wind Band

5:47

16

Sweet New Moon

Excelcia Wind Band

3:54

17

Blossom

Excelcia Wind Band

5:22

18

Repeat the Sounding Joy

Excelcia Wind Band

1:39

19

Verity March

Excelcia Wind Band

2:28

20

Courage

Excelcia Wind Band

3:02

21

Visceral Chase

Excelcia Wind Band

3:17

22

Sonic Radiance

Excelcia Wind Band

4:03

23

The Spirit of Kilkenny

Excelcia Wind Band

2:13

24

La Matriarca

Excelcia Wind Band

2:17

25

Ancient Fires

Excelcia Wind Band

2:03

26

This Vast and Noble Land

Excelcia Wind Band

2:57

27

Berceuse

Excelcia Wind Band

2:24

28

Transformation

Excelcia Wind Band

4:16

29

The Knight Errant

Excelcia Wind Band

2:32

30

Forevermore

Excelcia Wind Band

2:22

31

Coming Back

Excelcia Wind Band

3:22

32

Flight of Jolly Old Saint Nicholas

Excelcia Wind Band

1:58

33

Ingenuity March

Excelcia Wind Band

2:02

34

S'vivon!

Excelcia Wind Band

2:09

35

Coriolis Effect

Excelcia Wind Band

2:46

36

Mysterious Chase

Excelcia Wind Band

2:23

37

Guardians of the Vanguard

Excelcia Wind Band

3:08

38

Journey of Discovery

Excelcia Wind Band

2:57

39

Neverlanding

Excelcia Wind Band

3:22

40

The Gathering

Excelcia Wind Band

2:02

41

Groovin' Kings Three

Excelcia Wind Band

1:48

42

Piccadilly Parade March

Excelcia Wind Band

2:17

43

SunWatch

Excelcia Wind Band

1:50

44

Dark Corridors

Excelcia Wind Band

2:41

45

Ripper

Excelcia Wind Band

1:52

46

Cook Strait Crossing

Excelcia Wind Band

2:16

47

The Forge

Excelcia Wind Band

2:04

48

Tokens of Esteem

Excelcia Wind Band

2:56

49

Click, Click, Click

Excelcia Wind Band

1:48

50

Draconian Measures

Excelcia Wind Band

1:42

51

Perseverance

Excelcia Wind Band

2:19

52

Boulder Ridge March

Excelcia Wind Band

1:48

53

Twilight Smiling

Excelcia Wind Band

3:04

54

Virtual Warrior

Excelcia Wind Band

2:41

1

Champion Spirit March

Excelcia Wind Band

3:14

2

Song of the Fjords

Excelcia Wind Band

5:15

3

From Sea to Shining Sea

Excelcia Wind Band

3:59

4

Haven's Conviction

Excelcia Wind Band

5:07

5

Christmas Morning

Excelcia Wind Band

4:01

6

National Defense March

Excelcia Wind Band

2:29

7

The Angels Call

Excelcia Wind Band

4:24

8

Day of Infamy

Excelcia Wind Band

4:22

9

And More

Excelcia Wind Band

4:33

10

Where the Waters Meet

Excelcia Wind Band

3:07

11

Anthem for Freedom

Excelcia Wind Band

3:47

12

Ars Vitae

Excelcia Wind Band

5:31

13

Wicklow

Excelcia Wind Band

3:58

14

Infinity Awaits

Excelcia Wind Band

4:13

15

Beyond Courage

Excelcia Wind Band

5:47

16

Sweet New Moon

Excelcia Wind Band

3:54

17

Blossom

Excelcia Wind Band

5:22

18

Repeat the Sounding Joy

Excelcia Wind Band

1:39

19

Verity March

Excelcia Wind Band

2:28

20

Courage

Excelcia Wind Band

3:02

21

Visceral Chase

Excelcia Wind Band

3:17

22

Sonic Radiance

Excelcia Wind Band

4:03

23

The Spirit of Kilkenny

Excelcia Wind Band

2:13

24

La Matriarca

Excelcia Wind Band

2:17

25

Ancient Fires

Excelcia Wind Band

2:03

26

This Vast and Noble Land

Excelcia Wind Band

2:57

27

Berceuse

Excelcia Wind Band

2:24

28

Transformation

Excelcia Wind Band

4:16

29

The Knight Errant

Excelcia Wind Band

2:32

30

Forevermore

Excelcia Wind Band

2:22

31

Coming Back

Excelcia Wind Band

3:22

32

Flight of Jolly Old Saint Nicholas

Excelcia Wind Band

1:58

33

Ingenuity March

Excelcia Wind Band

2:02

34

S'vivon!

Excelcia Wind Band

2:09

35

Coriolis Effect

Excelcia Wind Band

2:46

36

Mysterious Chase

Excelcia Wind Band

2:23

37

Guardians of the Vanguard

Excelcia Wind Band

3:08

38

Journey of Discovery

Excelcia Wind Band

2:57

39

Neverlanding

Excelcia Wind Band

3:22

40

The Gathering

Excelcia Wind Band

2:02

41

Groovin' Kings Three

Excelcia Wind Band

1:48

42

Piccadilly Parade March

Excelcia Wind Band

2:17

43

SunWatch

Excelcia Wind Band

1:50

44

Dark Corridors

Excelcia Wind Band

2:41

45

Ripper

Excelcia Wind Band

1:52

46

Cook Strait Crossing

Excelcia Wind Band

2:16

47

The Forge

Excelcia Wind Band

2:04

48

Tokens of Esteem

Excelcia Wind Band

2:56

49

Click, Click, Click

Excelcia Wind Band

1:48

50

Draconian Measures

Excelcia Wind Band

1:42

51

Perseverance

Excelcia Wind Band

2:19

52

Boulder Ridge March

Excelcia Wind Band

1:48

53

Twilight Smiling

Excelcia Wind Band

3:04

54

Virtual Warrior

Excelcia Wind Band

2:41