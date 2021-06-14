Music for Concert Band, Volume 3

Слушатели
Excelcia Wind Band
1
Champion Spirit March
2
Song of the Fjords
3
From Sea to Shining Sea
4
Haven's Conviction
5
Christmas Morning
6
National Defense March
7
The Angels Call
8
Day of Infamy
9
And More
10
Where the Waters Meet
11
Anthem for Freedom
12
Ars Vitae
13
Wicklow
14
Infinity Awaits
15
Beyond Courage
16
Sweet New Moon
17
Blossom
18
Repeat the Sounding Joy
19
Verity March
20
Courage
21
Visceral Chase
22
Sonic Radiance
23
The Spirit of Kilkenny
24
La Matriarca
25
Ancient Fires
26
This Vast and Noble Land
27
Berceuse
28
Transformation
29
The Knight Errant
30
Forevermore
31
Coming Back
32
Flight of Jolly Old Saint Nicholas
33
Ingenuity March
34
S'vivon!
35
Coriolis Effect
36
Mysterious Chase
37
Guardians of the Vanguard
38
Journey of Discovery
39
Neverlanding
40
The Gathering
41
Groovin' Kings Three
42
Piccadilly Parade March
43
SunWatch
44
Dark Corridors
45
Ripper
46
Cook Strait Crossing
47
The Forge
48
Tokens of Esteem
49
Click, Click, Click
50
Draconian Measures
51
Perseverance
52
Boulder Ridge March
53
Twilight Smiling
54
Virtual Warrior