Альбом
Постер альбома Magical Backdrop for Meditation

Magical Backdrop for Meditation

Armenian Duduk Prime

Michael Eli Projects  •  2021

1

Vintage Music for Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Prime

2:09

2

Magical Backdrops for Deep Thoughts

Armenian Duduk Prime

1:58

3

Background for Serenity

Armenian Duduk Prime

1:55

4

New Age Music Soundtrack for Meditation

Armenian Duduk Prime

1:47

5

Swanky Meditation

Armenian Duduk Prime

1:49

6

Outstanding Meditation

Armenian Duduk Prime

2:09

7

Incredible Moods for Meditation

Armenian Duduk Prime

1:46

8

Cultured Duduk and Piano - Vibe for Inner Peace

Armenian Duduk Prime

1:49

9

Cultivated Ambience for Complete Relaxation

Armenian Duduk Prime

1:47

10

Astonishing Ambiance for Morning Meditation

Armenian Duduk Prime

2:07

