Альбом
Постер альбома Music for Complete Relaxation - Happy Duduk

Music for Complete Relaxation - Happy Duduk

Charming Armenian Duduk

Richard Levin Studios  •  2021

1

Happy Music for Serenity

Charming Armenian Duduk

2:06

2

Delightful Backdrops for Complete Relaxation

Charming Armenian Duduk

2:08

3

Background for Serenity

Charming Armenian Duduk

2:15

4

New Age Music Soundtrack for Deep Thoughts

Charming Armenian Duduk

2:15

5

Excellent Deep Thoughts

Charming Armenian Duduk

2:06

6

Elegant Inner Peace

Charming Armenian Duduk

1:58

7

Remarkable Moods for Morning Meditation

Charming Armenian Duduk

1:47

8

Quiet Duduk and Piano - Vibe for Deep Thoughts

Charming Armenian Duduk

1:52

9

Spectacular Ambience for Meditation

Charming Armenian Duduk

1:58

10

Vivacious Ambiance for Morning Meditation

Charming Armenian Duduk

1:52

