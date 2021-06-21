Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Music for Choir, Volume 3

Music for Choir, Volume 3

Excelcia Singers

Excelcia Music Publishing, LLC  •  2021

1

Along the Way

Excelcia Singers

3:35

2

Battle Hymn of the Republic

Excelcia Singers

3:35

3

Black is the Color of My True Love's Hair

Excelcia Singers

3:08

4

Deep River

Excelcia Singers

2:43

5

My Jesus, I Love Thee

Excelcia Singers

4:48

6

On This Silent Night

Excelcia Singers

3:22

7

Reamo Leboga

Excelcia Singers

2:27

8

Saints Bound for Heaven

Excelcia Singers

2:21

9

Shenandoah

Excelcia Singers

2:52

10

That Night of Wondrous Joy

Excelcia Singers

3:45

11

The Boar's Head Carol

Excelcia Singers

1:41

12

Alle, Alleluia

Excelcia Singers

2:16

13

Hope Is the Answer

Excelcia Singers

3:03

14

Oh, Watch the Stars

Excelcia Singers

2:59

15

He's Goin' Away

Excelcia Singers

3:33

16

Sing Out the Song of the Holiday Season

Excelcia Singers

2:16

17

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring

Excelcia Singers

3:18

18

Alle, Alleluia (Men's Choir)

Excelcia Singers

2:16

19

Ave Maria

Excelcia Singers

2:23

20

Danny Boy

Excelcia Singers

2:51

21

Poor Wayfarin' Stranger

Excelcia Singers

3:39

22

Singin' All Day Long

Excelcia Singers

2:40

