Music for Choir, Volume 3

Excelcia Singers
1
Along the Way
2
Battle Hymn of the Republic
3
Black is the Color of My True Love's Hair
4
Deep River
5
My Jesus, I Love Thee
6
On This Silent Night
7
Reamo Leboga
8
Saints Bound for Heaven
9
Shenandoah
10
That Night of Wondrous Joy
11
The Boar's Head Carol
12
Alle, Alleluia
13
Hope Is the Answer
14
Oh, Watch the Stars
15
He's Goin' Away
16
Sing Out the Song of the Holiday Season
17
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring
18
Alle, Alleluia (Men's Choir)
19
Ave Maria
20
Danny Boy
21
Poor Wayfarin' Stranger
22
Singin' All Day Long