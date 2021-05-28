Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сингл
Постер альбома Philidor: Suites for Flute and B.C.

Philidor: Suites for Flute and B.C.

Marion Moonen, Jed Wentz, Michael Borgstede, Musica Ad Rhenum, Cassandra Luckhardt

Brilliant Classics  •  2021

1

Quatrième Suite in A Minor, Op. 1: I. Lentement

Musica Ad Rhenum

2:40

2

Quatrième Suite in A Minor, Op. 1: II. Courante

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:57

3

Quatrième Suite in A Minor, Op. 1: III. Air en Musette. Gracieusement

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:25

4

Quatrième Suite in A Minor, Op. 1: IV. Gavotte

Musica Ad Rhenum

0:39

5

Quatrième Suite in A Minor, Op. 1: V. Siciliene. Très Lentement

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:30

6

Quatrième Suite in A Minor, Op. 1: Vi. Paysanne. Gayment

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:21

7

Première Suite in G Minor, Op. 1: I. Très Lentement

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:35

8

Première Suite in G Minor, Op. 1: II. Rigaudon en Rondeau

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:48

9

Première Suite in G Minor, Op. 1: III. Courante en Contrefaiseur

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:55

10

Première Suite in G Minor, Op. 1: IV. Fugue

Musica Ad Rhenum

2:23

11

Cinquième Suite in E Minor, Op. 1: I. Très Lentement

Musica Ad Rhenum

2:22

12

Cinquième Suite in E Minor, Op. 1: II. Allemande

Musica Ad Rhenum

2:31

13

Cinquième Suite in E Minor, Op. 1: III. Sarabande. Très Tendrement - Un Peu Plus Gay, Et Piqué -Mouvement Ordinaire

Musica Ad Rhenum

3:29

14

Cinquième Suite in E Minor, Op. 1: IV. Gigue. Gayment

Musica Ad Rhenum

2:29

15

Deuxième Suite in G Major, Op. 1: I. Fugue

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:30

16

Deuxième Suite in G Major, Op. 1: II. Air en Rondeau. Gayment

Musica Ad Rhenum

2:18

17

Deuxième Suite in G Major, Op. 1: III. Sarabande. Très Proprement

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:27

18

Deuxième Suite in G Major, Op. 1: IV. Fugue

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:31

19

Sixième Suite in B Minor, Op. 1: I. Lentement

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:40

20

Sixième Suite in B Minor, Op. 1: II. Gavotte. Gayment, Et Gracieusement

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:27

21

Sixième Suite in B Minor, Op. 1: III. Sarabande. Lentement

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:50

22

Sixième Suite in B Minor, Op. 1: IV. Rigaudon

Musica Ad Rhenum

0:37

23

Sixième Suite in B Minor, Op. 1: V. Gigue. Gayment

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:26

24

Troisième Suite in in D Major, Op. 1: I. Lentement

Musica Ad Rhenum

3:20

25

Troisième Suite in in D Major, Op. 1: II. Fugue

Musica Ad Rhenum

1:42

26

Troisième Suite in in D Major, Op. 1: III. Rondeau

Musica Ad Rhenum

2:30

27

Troisième Suite in in D Major, Op. 1: IV. Chaconne

Musica Ad Rhenum

3:30

28

Neuvième Suite, Op. 2: I. Lentement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:51

29

Neuvième Suite, Op. 2: II. Courante. Affetueusement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

3:56

30

Neuvième Suite, Op. 2: III. Rigaudon en Rondeau

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:30

31

Neuvième Suite, Op. 2: IV. Gigue

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:31

32

Neuvième Suite, Op. 2: V. Fugue

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:26

33

Septième Suite, Op. 2: I. Sarabande. Très Proprement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

4:12

34

Septième Suite, Op. 2: II. Allemande. Lentement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

3:33

35

Septième Suite, Op. 2: III. Gayment

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

0:41

36

Septième Suite, Op. 2: IV. Rondeau. Légèrement Et Affectueusement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

2:44

37

Dixième Suite, Op. 2: I. Sarabande. Lentement, Et Très Proprement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

2:11

38

Dixième Suite, Op. 2: II. Premier & Deuxiéme Rondeau. Gayment. Tendrement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

2:43

39

Dixième Suite, Op. 2: III. Gigue. La Coquette

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:10

40

Dixième Suite, Op. 2: IV. Badine

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:45

41

Huitième Suite, Op. 2: I. Affectueusement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

3:30

42

Huitième Suite, Op. 2: II. Fugue. Gayement, Et Point Trop Viste

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:36

43

Huitième Suite, Op. 2: III. Lentement, Garcieusement & Piqué

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:21

44

Huitième Suite, Op. 2: IV. Allemande

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:19

45

Onzième Suite, Op. 3: I. Rondeau en Contrefaiseurs. Lentement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

3:01

46

Onzième Suite, Op. 3: II. Allemande. Un Peu Gay

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

3:04

47

Onzième Suite, Op. 3: III. Air en Sarabande. Tendrement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

2:08

48

Onzième Suite, Op. 3: IV. Gavotte

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:10

49

Onzième Suite, Op. 3: V. Fugue. Pas Trop Viste

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:36

50

Douzième Suite, Op. 3: I. Prelude. Très Lentement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

2:09

51

Douzième Suite, Op. 3: II. Allemande. Pas Trop Viste

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

2:19

52

Douzième Suite, Op. 3: III. Sarabande. Très Proprement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:38

53

Douzième Suite, Op. 3: IV. La Parisienne. Très Legerement

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:01

54

Douzième Suite, Op. 3: V. Chaconne

Musica Ad RhenumWentz JedMoonen MarionLuckhardt CassandraBorgstede Michael

1:59

