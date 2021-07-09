Your device does not support JavaScript!

Сингл
Постер альбома Bach: Trio Sonata, BWV 527

Bach: Trio Sonata, BWV 527

Iveta Apkalna

Berlin Classics  • Классическая музыка  • 2021

1

Trio Sonata, BWV 527: I. Andante

Iveta Apkalna

5:39

2

Trio Sonata, BWV 527: II. Adagio e dolce

Iveta Apkalna

6:23

3

Trio Sonata, BWV 527: III. Vivace

Iveta Apkalna

3:50

