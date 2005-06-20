Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Demons & Angels: The Ultimate Collection, Pt. 2

Demons & Angels: The Ultimate Collection, Pt. 2

Rev. Gary Davis

Yazoo  • Блюз  • 2005

1

I Am The True Vine

Rev. Gary Davis

3:02

2

Lord, Stand By Me

Rev. Gary Davis

3:44

3

Won't You Hush

Rev. Gary Davis

4:13

4

Mean Old World

Rev. Gary Davis

3:13

5

Moon Is Going Down

Rev. Gary Davis

3:38

6

Sportin' Life Blues

Rev. Gary Davis

5:45

7

God's Gonna Separate

Rev. Gary Davis

2:49

8

Soon My Work Will All Be Done

Rev. Gary Davis

3:44

9

Blow Gabriel

Rev. Gary Davis

3:23

10

Get Right Church

Rev. Gary Davis

3:11

11

I Want To Be Saved

Rev. Gary Davis

4:10

12

Oh Glory, How Happy I Am

Rev. Gary Davis

4:36

13

There's Destruction In That Land (Message From Heaven)

Rev. Gary Davis

5:53

14

Tired, My Soul Needs Resting

Rev. Gary Davis

2:15

15

Georgia Camp Meeting

Rev. Gary Davis

2:47

16

Bill Bailey

Rev. Gary Davis

4:35

17

Honey Get Your Towel Wet

Rev. Gary Davis

3:13

18

She Won't Say Quit

Rev. Gary Davis

3:06

19

You're Going To Quit Me Baby

Rev. Gary Davis

4:37

