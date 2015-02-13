Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Belle Redux

Belle Redux

Graham Reynolds

Rickety Fence Music  • Cаундтреки  • 2015

1

Belle Redux: Prologue

Graham Reynolds

5:27

2

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 1: The Village

Graham Reynolds

3:10

3

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 2: The Family

Graham Reynolds

5:10

4

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 3: Father Takes Flight

Graham Reynolds

3:32

5

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 4: The Castle and the Rose

Graham Reynolds

2:06

6

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 5: The Beast

Graham Reynolds

3:59

7

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 6: Whisked Away

Graham Reynolds

3:11

8

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 7: The Castle Depths

Graham Reynolds

1:57

9

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 8: La Belle et la Bete

Graham Reynolds

1:01

10

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 9: The Transformation of Belle

Graham Reynolds

2:19

11

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 10: Rose Garden

Graham Reynolds

5:53

12

Belle Redux: Act I, Sc. 11: The Argument

Graham Reynolds

4:18

13

Belle Redux: Act II, Sc. 1: The Return Home

Graham Reynolds

2:22

14

Belle Redux: Act II, Sc. 2: Dark Dreams

Graham Reynolds

6:20

15

Belle Redux: Act II, Sc. 3: In Search of the Beast

Graham Reynolds

3:18

16

Belle Redux: Act II, Sc. 4: Mirror Room

Graham Reynolds

6:19

17

Belle Redux: Act II, Sc. 5: The Transformation of Beast

Graham Reynolds

3:10

18

Belle Redux: Act II, Sc. 6: A Kiss

Graham Reynolds

1:03

19

Belle Redux: Act II, Sc. 7: Wall of Roses

Graham Reynolds

6:37

