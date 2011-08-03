Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Asylum

Asylum

Gregg Lehrman, Boris Nonte

FirstCom Music  • Метал  • 2011

1

Angelus Dei

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

2:00

2

Dark Forces

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

1:50

3

No End In Sight

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

1:18

4

They Won't Die

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

1:45

5

Black Raven

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

1:59

6

Contamination

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

2:21

7

Zombie Planet

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

2:08

8

Awaken Evil

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

1:41

9

Isolation

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

2:10

10

Restricted Area

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

2:16

11

Ancient Power

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

1:52

12

Kings Blade

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

2:13

13

Non Human

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

2:32

14

Above Two Souls

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

2:30

15

After Blast

Gregg LehrmanBoris Nonte

2:27

